Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian

Limitless Production Group LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NGMn_0jP9WlPG00
Photo byJacque Hiatt

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.

Much of the debris comes following approvals from insurance companies to gut several of the homes in the neighborhood after the area was inundated by a five-foot storm surge. The debris is made up of drywall, insulation, and materials that were never able to fully dry out following the storm surge inundation which is now covered in mold and beginning to smell, which is not healthy to breathe in.

According to the Lee County - Hurricane Ian Debris Removal site, which is where Fort Myers and Forest Island Park neighborhood is located, there are 138 specialized debris trucks working to collect 75,000 to 100,000 cubic yards of debris daily. The last update on the site shows as of November 4, 2022, 47 days since landfall, crews have removed over 3 million cubic yards of debris which equates to around 91,000 cubic yards per day which would fill 468 football fields 3 feet deep. In the maps below from the live Lee County Debris removal map that was last updated on November 24, 2022, at 10 AM, you will find the full area of responsibility for the clean-up crews and the legend for the maps in the first image. In the second image, you will see a close-up of the Forest Island Neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APC3p_0jP9WlPG00
A wide look of the area for Lee County on the Hurricane Ian Debris Removal Active MapPhoto byLee County, Florida Government

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6ekE_0jP9WlPG00
Close-up of the Forest Island Park Neighborhood in the Hurricane Ian Debris Removal Active MapPhoto byLee County, Florida Government

From the images, you can see the entire region is at least in phase 1/first pass in progress [yellow color] with a few locations even having that first pass completed [green color]. On the far right of the image, you see a handful of regions in phases 3 and 4. These areas were not as badly impacted by the storm or storm surge, so their clean-up efforts were able to be completed quicker.

In an effort to get a better idea of when the Forest Island Park Neighborhood might be getting their second pickup, several neighbors reported they reached out to the Lee County Commissioner with their concerns back on November 14, 2022. According to the neighbors, the Commissioner stated they would be put at the top of the list. They have yet to receive another pick-up almost two weeks later.

The neighbors of the Forecast Island Park Neighborhood would like more action. The stench of the rotting, moldy piles of debris is getting unbearable and the bugs these piles of rotting debris are luring in are growing every day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fort Myers# Florida# Hurricane Ian# Hurricane# Disaster Cleanup

Comments / 21

Published by

Limitless Production Group LLC is a small multi-media business based out of the Twin Cities, sharing the latest news and weather stories across Minnesota, the Midwest, and nationally.

Minnesota State
384 followers

More from Limitless Production Group LLC

Minnesota State

Roads remain slick across central and southern Minnesota following winter storm as blowing, drifting snow continues

Image of a semi-truck that lost control and went into the ditch on I-35 NB near mile marker 65.7.Photo byMinnesota Department of Transportation. Despite the snow ending Tuesday evening from the snowstorm, several roadways across the Twin Cities Metro and central and southern Minnesota continue to remain slick in spots as plows across the state continue to clear them after snow became compacted yesterday during the duration of the winter storm. Additionally, plow crews today are battling enhanced winds out of the north-northwest which has added a blowing and drifting snow threat across the region. This threat of blowing and drifting snow on roadways is especially true across rural and open parts of the state where "blow ice" can form according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening Update

Snowfall reports across the Twin Cities Metro as of 6 PM LTPhoto byNational Weather Service - Twin Cities. Based on the latest local storm reports from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, snowfall totals range from around 6.5 to 8.5 inches across the Twin Cities region. The highest totals look to stretch from Prior Lake northeast along the river to Stillwater, Minnesota. The official reports as of 6 PM include 8.4 inches at the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and 5.3 inches at the NWS Twin Cities office in Chanhassen.

Read full story
Apple Valley, MN

Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, Minnesota

In an update just before 4 PM on November 29th, the Apple Valley Police Department released the following statement in regard to the bank robbery in Apple Valley, Minnesota, on their Facebook page.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

Latest on Winter Storm ongoing across Minnesota

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 6 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, there have been 139 accidents across the state of Minnesota. Seven of those have resulted in injuries, with zero of those being serious or fatal. They also report there have been 53 vehicles spin-outs/vehicles off the road and three jackknifed semis. Minnesota State Patrol would like everyone to remember to put the distractions down and slow down as the snow is resulting in slow travel all across the Twin Cities.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.

Read full story
4 comments
Eagan, MN

Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer Badger

K9 Officer Badger and Officer Andy HelgersonPhoto byEagan Police Department. It is with great sadness that we report that the Eagan Police Department announced on their Facebook this afternoon that their retired K9 Officer Badger died unexpectedly last night, Monday, November 21, 2022. The Eagan Police Department said that K9 Officer Badger joined their department in 2012 and was paired with Officer and handler Andy Helgerson. Officer Helgerson and Badger worked together until 2021, which was when Badger retired from the force.

Read full story
8 comments
Caledonia, IL

12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois Tornado

On Monday, November 22, 2010, an unseasonably warm day that brought record and close-to-record warmth across Northern Illinois and an abundance of warm air set the stage for an unstable environment ahead of a strong cold front that would work across the region later that afternoon. The end result was a line of severe storms along and ahead of the cold front that ended up producing a 16.4-mile-long EF-2 tornado with estimated winds of around 135 mph in two counties of Northern Illinois. The tornado was estimated to be around 50 to 200 yards wide, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago, Illinois.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.

Read full story
6 comments
Bloomington, MN

Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin Cities

Buck Hill and the Hyland Hills Ski Area are both open today, Tuesday, November 22nd, to kick off the 2022-2023 winter season. You can find out the latest on ticket prices and hours for both places below.

Read full story
Loves Park, IL

Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in Illinois

LOVE PARK, ILLINOIS - It was an eventful tree lighting for the Cities of Loves Park and Machesney Park, Illinois who were hosting their 25th annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade on Sunday, November 20th.

Read full story
Rockton, IL

Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, Illinois

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force have released an update and their press release around 5:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, following an investigation conducted by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force on the events that occurred on the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Walmart in Roscoe/Rockton, Illinois.

Read full story
1 comments
Apple Valley, MN

Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.

Read full story
Rockton, IL

Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, Illinois

According to a press release from the Rockton Police Department that was made public around 1 AM on November 18th, the Rockton Police Department says around 7:42 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, a Rockton Police officer was patrolling in the area of the Roscoe, Illinois Walmart which is located in the 4700 block of East Rockton Road in Roscoe, Illinois. The press release states the officer was involved in a shooting with a 25-year-old male subject. The male subject was hit and injured, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Read full story
5 comments
Eagan, MN

Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, Minnesota

EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 12:12 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, 911 operators received a call about a pickup truck that was on fire close to a townhome in the 3200 block of Valley Ridge Dr in Eagan, Minnesota. This is the Cedar Bluff Townhomes area. According to the scanner traffic, the call was quickly upgraded to a vehicle and structure fire with the caller confirming the fire had now spread to the townhome.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Why are the street lights purple?

TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!

Read full story
35 comments

Don't forget to turn your headlights on

Do you see the vehicle without its lights on? Circled vehicle at the end of the article.Limitless Production Group LLC/Will Wight. With winter in full swing for many already, we thought it would be a good idea to provide a reminder on the importance of manually turning your lights on during any inclement weather situations, whether that is dense fog, smokey conditions, snow, rain, hail, or when it is sleeting, you should turn your headlights on manually. For many of these situations, remember, “if your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should manually be on, too.” You might be asking at this point, why does it have to be manual? My car has automated lights. While automated lights work in most situations, the automated lights have been known to not work during certain inclement weather situations during the day. We will touch on this more in the next section.

Read full story
Waukesha County, WI

A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County Airport

PEWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - According to authorities at the press conference held at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, a twin-engine plane carrying around 50 dogs was on approach to land at the Waukesha County Airport just after 9 AM on Tuesday, November 15th. The plane did a belly-landing plane crash at the Western Lakes Golf Club which occurred around holes 2-3 of the course. The Golf Club is located about 3.5 miles west of the airport.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Winter weather conditions across Minnesota resulted in 566 accidents today and one fatality

Screenshot from StormChasingVideo.com Livestream.MnDOT and StormChasingVideo.com. Between 6 AM - 9 PM today, Monday, November 14, 2022, the Minnesota State Patrol reported a total of 566 accidents across the state of Minnesota as winter weather worked across the entire region today. of the 566 accidents, 46 of those were injury accidents with one being a fatal crash.

Read full story
1 comments
Eagan, MN

Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022

Photograph of the Eagan Fire Department attacking the house fire on November 2, 2022.Andy Fossum. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 7:41 PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, a call came in for a possible house fire on Amethyst Lane near Carnelian Lane in Eagan, Minnesota. When the Eagan Battalion 2 arrived on the scene, they confirmed an active fire was ongoing in a single-story home with fire coming from the charlie side of the home, which is considered the back of the home. Eagan Battalion 2 decided to take an offensive attack on the fire and requested for the call to be upgraded to a second alarm. With that upgrade to a second alarm, the Eagan Fire Department received assistance from several area fire crews, including the Burnsville Fire Department, Apple Valley Fire Department, and Bloomington Fire Department. Additionally, aid was provided by the Eagan Police Department for traffic control and MHealth EMS.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy