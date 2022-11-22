Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota

Photo by Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota .

In exchange for the free entertainment, visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food or cash donations which will go towards benefitting the local community and charitable organizations.

The Schedule:

The Holiday Train is forecast to make its first stops in Minnesota beginning Sunday, December 11th, with stops in:

Winona at 3:30 PM

Wabasha at 5:30 PM

Hastings at 8:00 PM.

On Monday, December 12th, the Holiday Train will be rolling into the cities of:

Cottage Grove at 5:00 PM

St. Paul (Union Depot) at 6:45 PM

On Tuesday, December 13th, the Holiday Train will be stopping by the cities of:

Golden Valley at 4:45 PM

St. Louis Park at 6:00 PM

Minneapolis at 8:00 PM

On Wednesday, December 14th, the Holiday Train will be swinging through the cities of:

Loretto at 4:15 PM

Buffalo at 5:45 PM

Annandale at 7:15 PM

Eden Valley at 8:55 PM

On Thursday, December 15th, the Holiday Train will be passing through the cities of:

Glenwood at 10:15 AM

Alexandria at 11:30 AM

Detroit Lakes at 2:30 PM

Mahnomen at 4:20 PM

Plummer at 6 PM

Thief River Falls at 7:30 PM

Last but not least, the Holiday Train will be making its last stop Friday, December 16th at:

Elbow Lake at 4:15 PM

According to Canadian Pacific, this will be the first cross-continent tour in three years after virtual concerts were done during the pandemic in both 2020 and 2021. Since the Holiday Train program began in 1999, it has raised more than $21 million and collected over 5 million pounds of food for local community food banks all across North America.