Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin Cities

Buck Hill open terrain map Photo by Buck Hill

Buck Hill and the Hyland Hills Ski Area are both open today, Tuesday, November 22nd, to kick off the 2022-2023 winter season. You can find out the latest on ticket prices and hours for both places below.

Buck Hill - Burnsville, Minnesota

Buck Hill reports they will have six runs, two parks, and six lifts open today starting at 2 PM. You can get your tickets online for $25.00 or at the ticket office on-site for $35.00. You can also still purchase a seasonal pass here.

Hours this week - November 22-25th

Buck Hill will be open today (November 22) and tomorrow (November 23) from 2-9 PM. Buck Hill is closed on Thanksgiving, and they have not announced their hours yet for Friday, November 25th.

Buck Hill is located at 15400 Buck Hill Road, Burnsville, Minnesota 55306.

Hyland Hills Ski Area

Hyland Ski runs and terrain park. Photo by Hyland Hills Ski Area

Hyland Hills Ski Area will have limited hours from 3-9 PM today. Tomorrow, November 23rd, they will be open from 9 AM - 5 PM. They will be closed for Thanksgiving but open again on Friday, November 25th, through November 27th, with hours from 9 AM - 5 PM.

Daily lift tickets are $32.00 from 3 PM to close and are $37.00 for an all-day pass for youth, then $36.00 from 3 PM to close, and $42.00 for an all-day pass for adults. These can be purchased on-site, or you can purchase your seasonal tickets here.

Hyland Hills Ski Area hasn't publicly announced what trails and runs are open yet, but that information can be found here when it is updated.

Hyland Hills Ski Area is located at 8800 Chalet Road, Bloomington, Minnesota 55438.