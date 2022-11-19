Rockton, IL

Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, Illinois

Limitless Production Group LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrZYA_0jGUJPsg00
Limitless Production Group LLC/Will Wight

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force have released an update and their press release around 5:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, following an investigation conducted by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force on the events that occurred on the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Walmart in Roscoe/Rockton, Illinois.

According to the press release, around 7:40 PM on November 17th, Rockton Police Sergent Ben Heintz was in the area of the Walmart in Roscoe, Illinois, when he was flagged down by a citizen outside the business. The customer reported that there was a robbery that had occurred in the parking lot. Sergeant Heintz located the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

When Sergeant Heintz approached the vehicle, he observed a female suspect by the name of Melody Gackstatter loading the vehicle with suspected stolen merchandise. In the front passenger seat was where the second male subject was located his name was Austin K Levitski. When Sergeant Heintz ordered the two subjects to exit the vehicle, the male subject began to climb into the driver’s side seat and put the vehicle in drive as Sergeant Heintz was standing in front of the vehicle. Sergeant Heintz put his hands out as Levitski drove toward him, touched the hood of the car, and then side-stepped to the side of the vehicle to avoid being hit and fired three rounds at the vehicle.

The vehicle then fled from the Walmart parking lot, going east on Rockton Rd and eventually south on IL 251, which was when a high-speed pursuit began. Sergeant Heintz received back-up in the pursuit by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Roscoe Police Department southbound on 251, where speeds reached over 100 MPH. The suspect vehicle took a turn onto Forest Hills Rd and later crashed into a garage at 11203 Dorothea Ave in Machesney Park, Illinois. After the crash, Levitski fled on foot before officers caught up to him and tazed him. Both Austin K Levitski and Melody Gackstatter were both arrested and taken into custody following the crash.

According to the press release, Levitski was reported to have a gunshot injury to the arm and was transported to the Javon Bea MercyHealth Hospital. He is reported to be in fair condition at this time.

Austin K Levitski has three active warrants for theft from the Rockton Police Department and an IDOC warrant out of Wisconsin, according to the press release.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Illinois# shooting# crime# Officer involved shooting# robbery

Comments / 1

Published by

Limitless Production Group LLC is a small multi-media business based out of the Twin Cities, sharing the latest news and weather stories across Minnesota, the Midwest, and nationally.

Minnesota State
292 followers

More from Limitless Production Group LLC

Eagan, MN

Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer Badger

K9 Officer Badger and Officer Andy HelgersonPhoto byEagan Police Department. It is with great sadness that we report that the Eagan Police Department announced on their Facebook this afternoon that their retired K9 Officer Badger died unexpectedly last night, Monday, November 21, 2022. The Eagan Police Department said that K9 Officer Badger joined their department in 2012 and was paired with Officer and handler Andy Helgerson. Officer Helgerson and Badger worked together until 2021, which was when Badger retired from the force.

Read full story
6 comments
Caledonia, IL

12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois Tornado

On Monday, November 22, 2010, an unseasonably warm day that brought record and close-to-record warmth across Northern Illinois and an abundance of warm air set the stage for an unstable environment ahead of a strong cold front that would work across the region later that afternoon. The end result was a line of severe storms along and ahead of the cold front that ended up producing a 16.4-mile-long EF-2 tornado with estimated winds of around 135 mph in two counties of Northern Illinois. The tornado was estimated to be around 50 to 200 yards wide, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago, Illinois.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.

Read full story
6 comments
Bloomington, MN

Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin Cities

Buck Hill and the Hyland Hills Ski Area are both open today, Tuesday, November 22nd, to kick off the 2022-2023 winter season. You can find out the latest on ticket prices and hours for both places below.

Read full story
Loves Park, IL

Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in Illinois

LOVE PARK, ILLINOIS - It was an eventful tree lighting for the Cities of Loves Park and Machesney Park, Illinois who were hosting their 25th annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade on Sunday, November 20th.

Read full story
Apple Valley, MN

Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.

Read full story
Rockton, IL

Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, Illinois

According to a press release from the Rockton Police Department that was made public around 1 AM on November 18th, the Rockton Police Department says around 7:42 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, a Rockton Police officer was patrolling in the area of the Roscoe, Illinois Walmart which is located in the 4700 block of East Rockton Road in Roscoe, Illinois. The press release states the officer was involved in a shooting with a 25-year-old male subject. The male subject was hit and injured, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Read full story
5 comments
Eagan, MN

Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, Minnesota

EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 12:12 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, 911 operators received a call about a pickup truck that was on fire close to a townhome in the 3200 block of Valley Ridge Dr in Eagan, Minnesota. This is the Cedar Bluff Townhomes area. According to the scanner traffic, the call was quickly upgraded to a vehicle and structure fire with the caller confirming the fire had now spread to the townhome.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Why are the street lights purple?

TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!

Read full story
27 comments

Don't forget to turn your headlights on

Do you see the vehicle without its lights on? Circled vehicle at the end of the article.Limitless Production Group LLC/Will Wight. With winter in full swing for many already, we thought it would be a good idea to provide a reminder on the importance of manually turning your lights on during any inclement weather situations, whether that is dense fog, smokey conditions, snow, rain, hail, or when it is sleeting, you should turn your headlights on manually. For many of these situations, remember, “if your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should manually be on, too.” You might be asking at this point, why does it have to be manual? My car has automated lights. While automated lights work in most situations, the automated lights have been known to not work during certain inclement weather situations during the day. We will touch on this more in the next section.

Read full story
Waukesha County, WI

A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County Airport

PEWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - According to authorities at the press conference held at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, a twin-engine plane carrying around 50 dogs was on approach to land at the Waukesha County Airport just after 9 AM on Tuesday, November 15th. The plane did a belly-landing plane crash at the Western Lakes Golf Club which occurred around holes 2-3 of the course. The Golf Club is located about 3.5 miles west of the airport.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Winter weather conditions across Minnesota resulted in 566 accidents today and one fatality

Screenshot from StormChasingVideo.com Livestream.MnDOT and StormChasingVideo.com. Between 6 AM - 9 PM today, Monday, November 14, 2022, the Minnesota State Patrol reported a total of 566 accidents across the state of Minnesota as winter weather worked across the entire region today. of the 566 accidents, 46 of those were injury accidents with one being a fatal crash.

Read full story
1 comments
Eagan, MN

Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022

Photograph of the Eagan Fire Department attacking the house fire on November 2, 2022.Andy Fossum. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 7:41 PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, a call came in for a possible house fire on Amethyst Lane near Carnelian Lane in Eagan, Minnesota. When the Eagan Battalion 2 arrived on the scene, they confirmed an active fire was ongoing in a single-story home with fire coming from the charlie side of the home, which is considered the back of the home. Eagan Battalion 2 decided to take an offensive attack on the fire and requested for the call to be upgraded to a second alarm. With that upgrade to a second alarm, the Eagan Fire Department received assistance from several area fire crews, including the Burnsville Fire Department, Apple Valley Fire Department, and Bloomington Fire Department. Additionally, aid was provided by the Eagan Police Department for traffic control and MHealth EMS.

Read full story

Twin Cities: Multiple rounds of light snow this week with a cold surge to end the week

Snowfall forecast 6 PM Sunday through 6 PM WednesdayNational Weather Service Twin Cities. Beginning early Monday morning and continuing through Thursday, the Twin Cities region has a chance of seeing multiple rounds of light snow over the coming days, followed by a big cold surge to end the week. Over the next 36 hours, a trough will remain parked over the region that will be reinforced by multiple shortwaves over the coming days that will continue to promote an ongoing snow threat over the coming days.

Read full story
Apple Valley, MN

Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!

We are happy to report that Takeysha Robinson, Godmother of Brayden Foster, has reported that Brayden Foster has been found and is safe. She is thankful for all the help and for everyone who shared the story and provided tips to help find Brayden Foster.

Read full story
Eagan, MN

Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gun

Photograph of Eagan Police Department SWAT BearcatLimitless Production Group LLC/Will Wight. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - At around 4:26 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022, the Dakota County dispatchers received a 911 call for a male subject attempting to break into the caller's apartment at the Eagan Gardens apartments. According to scanner traffic from the Dakota County dispatchers, the caller described the subject as a tall, white male living below them. The male subject threatened to break into the caller's apartment and said he was going to kill them with a gun. The male subject is said to own a gun, but it was unknown if he had the gun on him when attempting to break into the caller's apartment.

Read full story
3 comments
West Saint Paul, MN

Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby

Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.

Read full story
11 comments
Apple Valley, MN

Have you seen Brayden Foster?

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - 17-year-old Brayden Foster has been missing for a week and was last seen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, around 5 PM getting off an after-school activity bus.

Read full story
Guthrie, OK

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy