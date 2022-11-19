Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they confirmed at least one two-vehicle crash on the off-ramp from the southbound Cedar Ave ramp to McAndrews Rd. They reported one vehicle that was off the road and into the trees. Our crews on the scene of the crash also confirmed at least one light pole was taken out as a result of the accident. The exit off of southbound Cedar Ave to McAndrews was closed. Crews later reported a secondary accident had also occurred between two vehicles in the far left lane of southbound Cedar Avenue. The far left and middle lanes were eventually closed down for the second crash leaving just the one right lane open for a period of time southbound on Cedar Ave.

At this time, we do not know the extent of any injuries, if there were any. We will be reaching out to the Apple Valley Fire Department and Minnesota State Police for more information and the cause of the accident.