A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County Airport

PEWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - According to authorities at the press conference held at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, a twin-engine plane carrying around 50 dogs was on approach to land at the Waukesha County Airport just after 9 AM on Tuesday, November 15th. The plane did a belly-landing plane crash at the Western Lakes Golf Club which occurred around holes 2-3 of the course. The Golf Club is located about 3.5 miles west of the airport.

While the plane was crashing, the plane clipped a few trees, causing the plane to lose both wings which caused the plane to spill around 300 gallons of fuel. Some of that fuel was reportedly entering the nearby wetlands. The Department of Natural Resources was on the scene to investigate the spill and determine the impacts it might have on the surrounding area.

According to Maggie Tate-Techtmann, who is part of the Human Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County, the dogs arriving in southwest Wisconsin were pre-planned. The dogs came from Louisiana.

Three adults on the plane were brought to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. There were also a few minor injuries reported to some of the dogs onboard the plane, and a number of area rescues have come together to help triage them. Officials have stated the dogs should be okay and available for adoption in the coming days.

While light to moderate snow was falling at the time of the crash, it is not known at this time what the cause was. The FAA and NTSB will be investigating the cause of the crash.