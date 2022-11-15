Winter weather conditions across Minnesota resulted in 566 accidents today and one fatality

Screenshot from StormChasingVideo.com Livestream. MnDOT and StormChasingVideo.com

Between 6 AM - 9 PM today, Monday, November 14, 2022, the Minnesota State Patrol reported a total of 566 accidents across the state of Minnesota as winter weather worked across the entire region today. of the 566 accidents, 46 of those were injury accidents with one being a fatal crash.

Around 3:50 PM, a fatal accident occurred on Eastbound Highway 62 at Shady Oak Road in Minnetonka, Minnesota, when a 1999 Izuzu Rodeo, driven by a 57-year-old male out of Burnsville, Minnesota, lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete wall, according to an incident report by the Minnesota State Patrol. The vehicle then collided with a school bus, with both vehicles coming to a rest in the media. Minnesota State Police report there were 22 kids on the bus when the accident occurred. Neither the driver of the bus nor any of the kids were injured in the crash. The driver of the Isuzu, unfortunately, passed away at the scene of the crash.

In addition to the 566 accidents, the Minnesota State Patrol also reports there was 177 vehicle spin out, and five jackknifed semis that occurred today as well.

Snowfall total reports across the Twin Cities Metro from 7 AM to 9 PM, Monday, November 14th. National Weather Service - Twin Cities

According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities, as of 6 PM, the official observation from the Minneapolis-St Paul International Aiport reported 2.4” of snow over the last 24 hours. Taking a look at the map above from the NWS Twin Cities of snowfall reports from 7 AM to 9 PM on Monday, November 14th, across the Twin Cities Metro, you can see snowfall totals ranging from 1.0 to 3.8 inches.

Another round of light snow is forecast to work across the Twin Cities region by Tuesday morning. The latest forecast has an additional 2-4 inches of snow possible throughout the day. The snow looks to gradually tamper off by late Tuesday night, with some additional light snow Wednesday afternoon and lingering into Thursday. Accumulations Wednesday into Thursday looks to be less than an inch at this time.