Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby

Map showing the location of theft and arrests Google Maps

WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.

At around 3:17 PM West St Paul Police reported having found the suspects in the area of Robert St and Thompson Ave E. The female was taken into custody a minute later, but the second suspect ran east towards the Caliber Collison. The suspect was said to now be wearing a tan-colored jacket and was walking towards the Denny’s at 3:20 PM and then was seen going northbound towards the El Taquito Taco shop and Midas. The second suspect was caught in the Midas parking lot by 3:22 PM. At around 3:31 PM medics were called in for a possible diabetic reaction for the male subject that was captured at the Midas with medics clearing the scene about 8 minutes later.

At this time we are not sure about the third suspect that was said to be in the car. This is still a developing story and will be updated if more information is made available.