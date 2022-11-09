Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022

Eagan, MN

EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 7:41 PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, a call came in for a possible house fire on Amethyst Lane near Carnelian Lane in Eagan, Minnesota. When the Eagan Battalion 2 arrived on the scene, they confirmed an active fire was ongoing in a single-story home with fire coming from the charlie side of the home, which is considered the back of the home. Eagan Battalion 2 decided to take an offensive attack on the fire and requested for the call to be upgraded to a second alarm. With that upgrade to a second alarm, the Eagan Fire Department received assistance from several area fire crews, including the Burnsville Fire Department, Apple Valley Fire Department, and Bloomington Fire Department. Additionally, aid was provided by the Eagan Police Department for traffic control and MHealth EMS.

Fire crews were able to quickly get the fire under control by around 9 PM, with fire crews beginning to leave the scene of the fire by around 9:15 PM.

According to the Eagan Fire Department Chief, Hugo Searle, all occupants in the home were able to get out of the home, including their pets. He also said that there were no injuries to report for either the occupants or the pets. The causes of the fire are still under investigation, which Hugo Searle says is normal procedure. Chief Searle was also not able to provide an update on the extent of the damage caused to the home as a result of the fire.

