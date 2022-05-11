Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, Ga Apartment Requirements (Income, Pets, Etc.)

Lifewnikk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awwDO_0faWVQLL00
Brookside Apartments

Income

One of the main obstacles that people face when apartment haunting in Georgia is the income requirements. Majority of the apartments that you come across in Atlanta especially require for tenants to make no less than 2 and half times the monthly rent. For example, if you are attempting to rent an apartment that costs $1500 a month, the monthly income requirement would be $3,750 a month, which pretty high. It is very rare that you come across an apartment here that does not primary focus on one‘s income.

Rental History

You would think that one’s past wouldn’t play such a huge role in renting an apartment but indeed it does. If you have any evictions or unpaid balances with previous landlords, don’t even think about applying for an apartment here because they will deny you. Next to a persons income, a persons history is another factor that leasing agents pay close attention to. No matter how old or new the eviction/balance is, when your credit is pulled by these apartment complexes, they play close attention to who you owe and this could play a huge role in rather you are denied or not. That being said, it is important to check your rental history before you attempt to apply for any apartments.

Credit Report

There a few states where you can live and where money talks, Georgia unfortunately is not one of those states. When you are ready to apply, your credit history is also very important. Leasing agents not only look at your rental history, and they also pull your credit report. Do you have credit cards ? A car note? Maybe some unpaid collections? These all are things that they look for. Your overall credit history is important because they want to look to see what your habits are and if you are unable to pay any of your other bills, in their eyes how could you afford rent?

Conclusion

In conclusion the overall requirements that Atlanta apartments have are pretty high. So keep any eye on your income, your rental history, and overall credit report, if you are interested in leasing an apartment here.

# AtlantaApartments# AtlantaRequirements# AtlantaLife# ApartmentHaunting# 2022Apartments

Atlanta, GA
