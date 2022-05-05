Marietta, GA

Affordable Atlanta Apartment List (Marietta, Ga)

Marietta, Ga

Marietta, Ga is known to be one of Atlanta's most far north suburbs, with a 30 minute drive from downtown Marietta is known to be both comfortable and affordable. With so much to do, great school systems, and beautiful homes, Marietta has been rated one of the best suburbs because of all of these things and not only that, it is also one of those suburbs where you can find an apartment for less than $2,000 per month. Things to do in Marietta might you ask? Marietta is best known for Marietta Square, which consists of shopping and most importantly its Farmers Market. There is also Six Flags White Water, which is an amazing place to go for a day of adventure and family fun. Marietta is also known for its historical buildings that are located throughout the entire suburb (Cobb Museum of Art, Southern Museum of Civil War, etc).

Marietta, Ga Affordable Apartment List

Each of the listed apartments are $1300 and under and consists of different floor plans (1,2,3 bedrooms). They are all located in Marietta, Ga in safe locations with great access to the highways. I hope that you all enjoy and find the apartment that you are looking for.

1) Discovery Gateway: https://www.discoverygatewayapartments.com

2) The Bentley At Marietta: https://cortland.com/apartments/cortland-east-cobb/floorplans/botanical-premium/

3) The Veritas At East Cobb: https://www.veritaseastcobb.com/?utm_knock=g

4) Lauren Hills Peserve: https://www.veritaseastcobb.com/?utm_knock=g

5) The Park on Windy Hill: https://www.theparkonwindyhill.com/?utm_source=google_my_business&utm_medium=organic

*Side Note*: Apartment prices vary everyday and are dependent on the leasing offices wishes. The best way to get clear and accurate pricing is to call or visit in person.

I deliver content for those in search of new homes, those interested in relocating, and for those in search of new jobs (preferably work from home positions). My goal is to help people transition into more comfortable lifestyles for themselves.

