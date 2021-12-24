Have scientists just proven that light creates matter?

The universe is a vast expanse full of untold mystery and endless surprise but, in the twenty-first century, we might finally be beginning to understand its innermost workings. We might finally be getting to grips with why some things are and some things aren’t.

Creating Matter from Light:

In his 1905 seminal work, “Does the Inertia of a Body depend Upon Its Energy Content”, Albert Einstein further outlined to the world his theory of relativity - completely overturning the laws of physics at the time and our view of the universe. Research Source

Among the many statements the great physicist made, he’s perhaps most well-known for the equation E = mc2, describing how mass and energy-related. Of course, that equation - and how the world viewed it - would go on to be shaped by events at the end of World War Two.

E = mc2, equation in German-born physicist Albert Einstein’s theory of special relativity that expresses the fact that mass and energy are the same physical entity and can be changed into each other. In the equation, the increased relativistic mass (m) of the body times the speed of light squared (c2) is equal to the kinetic energy (E) of that body. In physical theories prior to that of special relativity, mass and energy were viewed as distinct entities.

Furthermore, the energy of a body at rest could be assigned an arbitrary value. In special relativity, however, the energy of a body at rest is determined to be mc2. Thus, each body of rest mass m possesses mc2 of “rest energy,” which potentially is available for conversion to other forms of energy.

The mass-energy relation, moreover, implies that, if energy is released from the body as a result of such a conversion, then the rest mass of the body will decrease. Such a conversion of rest energy to other forms of energy occurs in ordinary chemical reactions, but much larger conversions occur in nuclear reactions.

This is particularly true in the case of nuclear fusion reactions that transform hydrogen to helium, in which 0.7 percent of the original rest energy of the hydrogen is converted to other forms of energy. Stars like the Sunshine from the energy released from the rest energy of hydrogen atoms that are fused to form helium.

where, through atomic bombs, we saw how a tiny amount of mass could trigger the release of an incredibly large amount of energy. we’re focussing on the flip side of that, and we’re instead making mass from energy.

Albeit a tiny amount of mass, from an incredibly large amount of energy. Scientists at the Brookhaven National Laboratory’s Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (otherwise known as the RHIC) have reportedly shown how this could be possible if we look into the light.

The prospect of creating matter by smashing light particles (or photons) together has intrigued scientists for years. It was first theorized in 1934 as the Breit-Wheeler process, by the American physicists Gregory Breit and John Wheeler.

At the time it was believed impossible to prove it, however, as an experiment to do so would be extremely difficult to set up and even more difficult to execute but close to a century later, and it’s perhaps no longer quite as impossible as it had at one time seemed.

In fact, there have now been various setups aiming to show how the Breit-Wheeler process is achievable although, still, scientists debate whether we’ve ever truly seen it in action here on Earth. But more on that later.

Particle Accelerators:

At the center of almost all Breit-Wheeler-seeking experiments is the use of particle accelerators. These incredible machines have triggered more and more headlines in recent times, and for good reason. Research Source

Specifically here, they enable the high energy conditions required to potentially set off the process of turning light into matter. Simply put, a particle accelerator (unsurprisingly) accelerates elementary particles, such as electrons, protons, and photons, at extremely high energies.

The powered-up particles travel inside a vacuum, inside a huge pipe, while detectors within the accelerator then record and reveal what happens when the beamed particles either hit a target or collide together.

In 1997, researchers at the Stanford Linear Accelerator in America would demonstrate one of the first examples of light seemingly being converted to matter.

The team propelled electrons along a straight beamline to create high-energy photons. These photons, after multiple collisions, then created electrons and their positive counterparts, positrons. The photons had, in effect, created matter.

The slight controversy surrounding the experiment, though, is one that has followed most others ever since with questions raised over how the photons used were generated, to begin with. Ideally, the Breit-Wheeler process expected the creation of matter from photons alone, no prior electrons were necessary.

So, scientists have continued to seek ways around this stumbling block. For example, one design of a particle accelerator that could theoretically smash genuine photons together was proposed by a team at Imperial College London, in 2014.

It involved shooting charged electrons into a slab of gold to create high-energy (but this time separate) photons and then smashing those photons into each other, to again create subatomic matter. The experiment was reportedly started in 2018, but there areas

The Brookhaven Experiment:

yet no reports of a successful observation. And now, physicists at Brookhaven National Laboratory believe that they’ve beaten their contemporaries to the punch and that they have achieved the first direct evidence of matter created from light. Research Source

At the center of the Brookhaven, the experiment is heavy ions of gold (meaning, particles of gold that have been stripped of their electrons, to create a powerful positive charge).

In the experiment, the full details of which were made public in July 2021, the charged ions were accelerated to 99.995% the speed of light inside the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider.

An offshoot of this process was that what’s been labeled a cloud of photons appeared around the gold ions and, so, when the ions passed close enough by one another, those extreme high-energy photons did collide.

The collisions themselves weren’t actually detectable, but the resulting generation of electrons and positrons, the resulting creation of matter, was. And, therefore, the claim is that the Breit-Wheeler process has finally been demonstrated.

Although, again, not everyone agrees. The problem still rests with how the Brookhaven method generated the photons it used because some scientists believe the photons produced here aren’t necessarily real.

They’re considered, by some, to be virtual as, when triggered in this way (following the acceleration of heavy ions of gold) they pop in and out of existence only very briefly. The Brookhaven experiment, then, according to some, still isn’t an example of two standard photons colliding, even if the process has been shown to create matter.

Naturally, the Brookhaven team has defended its method, and what’s more, has shown how the photons they’ve recorded can justifiably stand in for so-called real photon particles. One reported way to do this is by measuring the angles between the electron-positron pairs (between the particles of matter) that are created.

In short, the angles can be translated to reveal how real or virtual the photons are and, when physicists at Brookhaven painstakingly zoomed in on more than six thousand of their electron-positron pairs, they found that they were consistent with what we’d expect to see from real photons.

Reasons for Caution:

Nevertheless, the scientific community has remained cautious about the results. We’ve taken another significant step towards demonstrating the Breit-Wheeler process, for sure but not everyone is convinced that we’ve truly proven it. Research Source

Particle physicist Lucian Harland-Lang of the University of Oxford, for example, has commented that the experiment is “strictly speaking one step removed” from the true Breit-Wheeler process.

As such, the debate on the validity of this experiment has skirted toward an arguably even bigger topic than the creation of matter, moving instead towards the definition of reality itself.

What’s real and what’s not? From a scientific perspective, and just in general? The results from Brookhaven appear to prove how we can smash photons into photons to create genuine matter but because the nature of those photons can be called into question, that incredible occurrence is perhaps still not as pure as it could be.

Regardless, we’re still considerably further along toward capturing the Breit-Wheeler process once and for all. And the experiment has added to our growing knowledge.

Because, ultimately, the quest to show beyond doubt this phenomenon in action this emergence of matter from light is also a bid to recreate what was happening in the first moments at the birth of our universe.

We of course know that matter did arrive, that something did come from seemingly nothing, and there are plenty of reasons and theories as to why (and how) that unfolded. But it’s thought that the Breit-Wheeler process accounts for at least part of the story, birthing some of the earliest electrons and positrons into the cosmos.

Moving forward, the coming years are set to be crucial as we further flesh out our understanding of the subatomic world that guides everything, and the most fundamental laws of physics. But perhaps the most significant change for this field, in particular, won’t happen until we develop gamma-ray lasers.

These would truly represent tech of the future, but only then will we be producing light that’s as genuinely real as the light allowing, while also harboring the extreme energy required to trigger the Breit-Wheeler process at all.

And so, the work continues but that’s how scientists - on some level - have proven that light can create matter.