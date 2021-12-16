Antarctica Martian astronaut training takes place on Earth aboard the Mars training space station and concludes at the lunar base formed life, then life on earth could have been seeded by life on Mars, making every life form on earth descend from Martians near the grass. Tyson: A self-sustaining city on Mars ensures the continuation of the life of all species. Research Source

Elon musk It takes three years to train to become a martian astronaut. Martian survival training takes place in Earth's deserts, exposing astronaut cadets to hostile and life-threatening environments similar to those found on Mars skills that the martian astronauts learned during these expeditions include handling dust storms just like on Mars, rock climbing and repelling, moving camp each day, taking care of the wounded, making traps, and fending off hostile animals.

Credits to NASA

They have to repurpose hardware and materials, such as turning debris into the shelter and turning a broken down car into a motorcycle. The astronauts also train in navigation, mapping out the terrain, and using the moon and stars to locate their position.

Martian survival training also takes the astronaut cadets to the caves of Italy, where they live in the caves. As the astronauts learn how to live in isolation confinement and without sunlight, they lose a sense of time, just as if they were living in the darkness of space.

A.I. Shadow:

An artificial intelligence program named Second Mind, known by the astronauts as "shadow monitoring," individual astronauts The shadow works as an astronaut's psychologist and performance coach during training. As the AI begins to understand each astronaut, it starts to predict behavior, anticipating the start of a mental shutdown. Research Source

It understands how each person makes a decision and can take action on behalf of an astronaut, especially during emergencies. Second, the mind tracks astronauts in several ways, from CCTV cameras with facial emotion recognition to monitoring and analyzing changes in speech patterns.

The astronauts also write journal entries that can be analyzed by the ai. When the astronauts are in a neutral state of mind, they are recorded saying a fable called the North Wind and the Sun, creating a baseline every three days.

The astronauts re-record the passage The ai looks for changes in speech rate, intensity, and length of pauses. Any changes could mean that something is happening to the mental state of the astronaut.

Second, it can access data on an individual's sleep patterns and food intake to make assessments. The ai can adjust an astronaut's workload, type of work, as well as manage their interactions with other astronauts based on their recent performance and state of mind.

A.I. Classrooms (Earth & Virtual Reality):

The exploration and colony construction work happening on Mars is split into two areas: To understand how to build a larger, more sustainable colony, a martian astronaut must be an expert in both all martian astronauts' work and scientific research that is constantly being conducted on Mars. astronauts also work as engineers.

From the water supply and fuel stations to the transportation rovers, drilling machines, and science experiments, as new supplies arrive, new structures and robotics need to be constructed and installed. A martian astronaut needs to be able to learn technical and complex theories while also getting their hand's dirty fixing and building things.

It is in the artificial intelligence-led classrooms where the astronauts learn the cultural and technical side of living in space. Research Source

The classes begin with martian history. From the formation of the planet to how the colony was first established, astronauts are taught about the weather cycles on the red planet and how to identify evidence of fossils and foreign life. They learn about the culture of the martian colony and even the creole martian language.

There is a class on open space law and martian law. Then come the complex technical classes which focus on stem science, technology, engineering, and maths. These range from space flight engineering and robotics to celestial mechanics and astrobiology in the virtual reality world.

Atrium astronauts run simulations The VR headsets run biofeedback, which tracks the brainwaves of each astronaut while cameras monitor facial expressions. The data is fed to an ai which can adjust the simulation scenarios' difficulty and stress levels in real-time hands based on the astronaut’s input.

Performance simulations include emergency preparedness drills such as depressurization of a spacecraft and skills training such as operating robotic cranes, robotic solar panel cleaners, and rovers.

Training the astronauts to be fighter jet pilots and medical technicians happens outside of the classroom. With each martian crew, there are medical specialists along with an onboard AI doctor. Medical bays with robotic surgeons can be found at the lunar base and martian colony.

The medical specialists also work as scientists, performing experiments on the astronauts, conducting medicine and radiation analysis, and working with the martian botanists for nutrition research, but all astronauts need to be trained as emergency medical technicians in case there are no medical specialists nearby, such as when doing a routine Eva outside of the base on Mars. Training includes stitching wounds, giving injections, and drawing blood.

The astronauts are also put through a hospital program, working shifts at different wards, allowing them to get used to the body and learn such things as how to reinflate a collapsed lung and assist with a badly injured person.

The astronauts use these medical skills daily while in space as they monitor their vitals, from daily morning blood analysis and blood pressure checks to inner ear evaluations. All of this data is tracked by the artificial intelligence second mind, which updates the astronaut if any changes are happening. Then there is the skill of being a pilot.

When the astronauts are trained to fly a supersonic fighter jet, not only do they learn how to operate thrust and velocity mechanics, they also experience the physical demands and g-forces of flight.

Part of the pilot training includes learning how to fly commercial airliners as well as drones just like the ones operating on Mars. All of the astronauts need to be proficient helicopter pilots because of the vertical landings and takeoffs at the lunar base and martian colony.

Martian Colony Training (Earth & Antarctica):

The Martian colony station is located in the desert snowplanes of Antarctica, and it houses full-scale replicas of the main structures at the martian colony, from the living quarters and biodomes to the fuel plants. Robotics are also put to the test here, alongside the astronauts, as they train for the cold conditions on Mars while venturing out of the base, and they also experience power outages, snowstorms, and loss of communication.

Gravity Training (Earth & Underwater):

Underwater preparation for life in the weightlessness of space occurs on Earth, and it takes four to six months to fly to Mars. astronauts need to maintain and fix the inside and outside of their spacecraft while also conducting experiments and preparing for work that will be carried out on the surface of Mars.

Credits to NASA

On Earth, astronauts are trained in large scuba diving pools with a full-scale replica of the spacecraft. They learn how to monitor their life support and practice getting from one part to another while avoiding wires and sharp objects.

They perform tasks such as repairing heat shields or manually rolling out solar panels. training also prepares the astronauts to know, just as in space, the importance of each breath that is taken. An astronaut could have one breath before needing to work on a solution.

The Mars Training Space Station (MTSS):

International space partners built the international space station, which orbits the Earth, to train astronauts for the months-long journey to Mars.

Martian astronauts spend seven months training onboard the MTSS, which is based on a Mars starship transporter that transports astronauts to Mars. the historical international space station, The MTSS, and the starships both have open spaces to make sure that the astronauts do not get stuck floating in the open spaces.

Credits to SPACE.com

Their onboard crew suits have built-in micro canisters which are topped up daily. These act as micro thrusters and a life jacket for living in space. The main working areas are several science labs which are arranged around the station.

All astronauts work on science experiments during their time in space. There is even a science platform on the outside of the space station to perform experiments in the vacuum of space and collect micrometeorite samples. There are two types of libraries on board the MTSS: one for work and one for leisure. Research Source

The work library houses all of the documents, manuals for space systems, and research papers, all of which can be downloaded to an astronaut's computer terminal. There are also chambers where the astronauts can go and study and work privately. The astronauts spend most of their free time in the leisure library.

Here the astronauts can download such things as books TV shows, documentaries, music, and online classes There are small rooms where a group of astronauts can watch a movie together or play card games other activities that the astronauts enjoy doing in their free time include sending messages to Earth, journaling, and spending time in the virtual reality atriums on board. There are several works and ledger-based virtual reality theatres on board.

Credits to NASA

The work and training VR halls are used to train the martian astronauts in new skills, give refresher classes and simulations, and perform weekly emergency preparedness drills in the leisure VR halls. The astronauts can have immersive experiences while playing video games, as well as simulate realistic natural environments.

The astronauts are trained to become accustomed to living in the virtual world as it aids their well-being during the transfer when they are flying further away from Earth, as well as later when they are living on the lifeless planet of Mars. Atlantis astronauts can lose up to two percent of bone and muscle mass a month living in weightlessness.

Even the lower gravities of the moon and Mars weaken the astronauts' bodies. There is a mandatory two and a half hours of exercise each workday. Saturday is a half-day and Sundays are off.

The astronauts get two hours of personal free time before bed. Another reason for all of the exercise is cognitive performance. Astronauts perform tasks with fewer mistakes after doing a period of exercise ground control and AI second mind testing.

Every two weeks, they use puzzles to see if there are any changes to their cognitive performances. When the astronauts land on Mars after living in weightlessness for months, they will require a two-week recovery period to acclimate to the martian gravity, which is a third of Earth's.

A rehabilitation center on Mars performs checks on the newly arrived astronauts and pushes them through martian physical therapy. Walking on Mars is different because of the lower gravity; there is more of a hopping action that uses the inner core muscles more than when walking on earth.

Lunar Training:

There are currently 320 astronauts being trained at the lunar base, each one training for different Martian missions such as fuel plant expansion, in-situ harvesting, biodome construction, and surface exploration on the moon.

The astronauts train in vertical landing, driving on the surface, Eva drilling and mining, habitat construction, and fuel production with week-long expeditions living in the 12-wheeled mobile rover habitat, a space RV. It takes two and a half days to reach the lunar training base.

Three core engineering talents are currently needed at the Martian colony. These talents are mining engineers, agrobotanist farming personnel, and habitat and construction engineers. These engineers are all going through their final training at the Luna base on Mars. The astronauts work closely with the habitat engineers during biosphere construction expansion and upgrading.

Agro-equipment and robotics are also deployed by agro-personnel. They continually monitor the food being grown as well as perform experiments.

The new seeds sent from Earth are being tested, and they are preparing and building a center to house a future shipment of the first fishes to live on Mars. Plants that are grown in the martian biospheres are also used to make glue, a polymer that is mixed with the martian loose soil, the regolith, to create a building material for the habitat 3D printers.

Habitat and construction engineers work on all of the structures on Mars, from biospheres and fuel plants to landing launch pads, solar farms, and residential habitats, preparing for the future delivery of the first boring tunnel digger.

Their work also entails repairs to biospheres and fuel plants. The 3D printed shells are reinforced with inflatable interior flexible domes. These engineers are the ones managing the hassle of 3D printers that build the airtight structural shells that act as a shield against radiation and micrometeorites.

The 3D printed shells are reinforced with inflatable interior flexible domes. The mining engineers worked on turning the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and the ice water found on Mars into methane fuel, oxygen, and water. They also mined the martian soil for the 3D printers.

The mining engineers are specialists in operating the drilling rovers and cranes and spend most of their time working at the martian robotic center. They perform regular Ehandsvas going outside of the base, deploying for geological exploration survey missions while living in the mobile rover habitat.

They also set up and maintain the fueling plants and deep cryo storage units and work on refueling the starships for their return trip back to earth. When the next Mars transfer window opens, which occurs every two years and two months, some starships known as the Martian colonial fleet will be in orbit around Earth, ready to launch to Mars.

As a result, the astronauts, as they've always had to, need to learn both English and Russian at a technical level to be able to read procedures checklists, and manuals and communicate back to the emission controls in Russia and the US. The diversity of knowledge from each country and the different ways of doing things prove useful in the challenging environment of space.

The diversity has created a new space language, a space creole, originating from the mixture of Russian and English. Certain words from both languages have been combined to describe the alien elements of living in space in weightlessness and living on the red planet.

The combination of cultures on Mars has also resulted in a collective space culture. For some, it is a tradition to be silent at mealtimes, and talking is saved for after while drinking tea. For others, mealtime is for getting together and talking. The blending of Earthian cultures is giving birth to new traditions, and a new space culture is forming at the Martian colony.