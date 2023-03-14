Protect Your Eyes with Proper Care: Tips for Safely Using Colored Contacts

What are colored contacts?

Colored contacts lenses are specially developed opaque lenses that change the color of your eyes while you are wearing them. Whether you need vision correction or not, it's the perfect tool for updating your appearance without the promise of permanent changes.

Tips for wearing colored contacts safely

1. Get an eye exam

To get colored contacts (sponsor link) lenses, look no further than your regular eye doctor. Even if it is a one-time use, lenses should be treated as medical devices. Even if it is a novelty item and used for beauty, it is not a toy.

Contact lenses that are too tight or too short can scratch and irritate your eyes. As with any contact lens, there is a fitting process. Failure to do so may result in corneal scarring, keratitis, pink eye, vision loss, and blindness.

Getting an eye exam can help you find out if there's anything wrong with your contact lenses beyond just wearing them. On top of that, your doctor will instruct you on how to safely wear your contacts, or whether it is better to wear them. They will also teach you how to properly care for your dog to prevent infections.

2. Get a prescription

After seeing an eye doctor, get a valid prescription and insert it into a reputable contact lens website to complete your order. If you want relief from the pain in your eyeballs, get a prescription before buying colored contacts online.

3. Refrain from using anime/circle lenses

Halloween lenses and circle lenses (sponsor links) used in cosplay to make eyes look bigger are not approved as medical devices by Health Canada. It is called novelty and is not subject to regulation.

These contact lenses may not fit properly and also deprive your eyes of oxygen. In fact, these lenses are two to three times more likely to cause corneal infections.

There are other ways to get the big eyes effect without damaging your eyes. Most of the time, simple contour makeup creates an illusion. It's a better alternative to large anime lenses that can potentially cause harm.

If you're determined and want lenses that make your eyes look bigger, there are safer alternatives.

4. Go with a reputable provider

Do not use websites that allow you to order contacts without a prescription. These websites are unauthorized. Vendors operating illegally usually sell contact lenses that are not Health Canada licensed. This means that there is a higher risk of eye injury and blindness when wearing their lenses.

The biggest problem with these non-approved brands is that they are usually made as one size fits all. But not all eyes are created equal. Below is a list of places not to go to buy lenses

⦁ Flea market

⦁ Novelty/Halloween Shop

⦁ Convenience stores

⦁ Beach shop

A store that does not require a prescription is not a good place to buy lenses. Also, care instructions may not be included with the lens. Also, you will not have the opportunity to receive aftercare. The good news is that many reputable branded providers carry colored contacts.

5. Don't let your friends wear your contacts

Choose lenses that fit your eyes perfectly. If you ask a friend to wear it, it probably won't fit. As a result, your eyes may be irritated, oxygen deprived, and uncomfortable.

Also, sharing contact lenses is a bit gross. Changing lenses, even those with no power at all, can harm both eyes. Your friends can pick up germs in your eyes and vice versa.

6. Contacts must be disposed of within the allotted time

If you're wearing contact lenses for a one-time event like Halloween, be sure to throw them away at dawn. I don't think you'll need it until next Halloween, so count it as a one-time contact. In addition, even with long-term storage, the storage period for liquid formulations is a maximum of 30 days.

The daily disposable type is perfect for one-time cosplay. Disposable types are healthier to wear than disposable types because you wear a new contact each time.

7. Take care of yourself

Since you bought your contact lenses with a lot of money, you should take good care of them. Always handle contacts with clean hands and use sterile solutions. These care methods are the same for both regular contact lenses and colored contact lenses. If you do this, you can enjoy wearing your lenses safely and securely.

8. Follow instructions

Follow all your doctor's instructions. This applies not only to lens cleaning, but also to wearing. See your eye doctor to make sure your eyes are healthy. If not, they can point you in the right direction.

If you have red eyes, persistent pain, or loss of vision, see an ophthalmologist right away. This problem may be the result of an infection or damage caused by improper contact lens use. Or it could be a more serious problem that your doctor can deal with.

