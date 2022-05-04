Safety lifecycle digitalization made possible by HIMA & Mangan Software Solutions Partnership (Press Release)

When talking about "safety", we usually think about siren, fire-proof, anti-theft.

However, there is a place that needs constant safety measurement to be kept in high standard, that is the safety of manufacturing sites. It involves the lives of the workers and the security of supplies.

As the technology involves, process industry also adapts heavy automation in the safety measures, but it requires seamless collaboration between the hardware and the software.

So now, the leaders in the safety hardware and software, which are located in Germany and USA respectively, started working together. It is a big news for the whole process industry! As it claims in a recently published news release :

The global leader of safety related automation solutions - HIMA, announces a global partnership with Mangan Software Solutions (MSS), a leading functional safety lifecycle management software provider. Powered by Mangan’s Safety Lifecycle Manager® (SLM®) software, HIMA is offering a TÜV-certified cloud-based platform that provides digitalization of the entire Functional Safety lifecycle.

“We are especially privileged to partner with Mangan Software Solutions (MSS), whose digitalization solution closes the loop on managing the safety lifecycle. Our customers will now have the data to prove that they are reducing risk by the appropriate amount for the minimum Capital and Operating costs, and will be provided with actionable insights to optimize how they manage functional safety within their process. I am confident that, through this partnership, HIMA and MSS’ collaboration will help to optimize the safety of the process industry worldwide, both within HIMA’s installed base and for our new customers" says Jörg de la Motte, CEO at HIMA.

Process Safety and Functional Safety is more than just hardware, software, testing and metrics. Taking an overall approach and instilling a culture of safety requires a complete end-to-end system. This includes digitalized lifecycle management, from initial Hazard Analysis through Operations & Maintenance to final Decommissioning.

Powered by the Safety Lifecycle Manager® (SLM®), HIMA is offering a holistic digitalized safety management solution. Safety related data, generated by all stages of the functional safety lifecycle, by disparate systems, is collated in one, relational platform. This facilitates the customer the ability to optimize safety performance across a plant, complete facility, or enterprise, as well as being able to demonstrate auditable, continuous compliance with the relevant standards for Functional Safety.

This new solution will address customer needs and concerns by providing key performance indicators and reports, giving unprecedented visibility and assurance that the process risk controls are being effectively managed before an incident occurs.

"The combined team of HIMA experts and the best-in-class SLM® platform will transform the Process Safety and Functional Safety market,” said Steve Whiteside, President of MSS. “We are proud to be a key component of HIMA’s Lifecycle Services and the Lifecycle Management Solution, which will form the foundation of digitalization safety related strategies for many organizations around the world.”

About HIMA

The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of safety related automation solutions for the process and railway industries to protect people, the environment and capital assets. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Germany, the family-owned company counts about 800 employees and operates from over 50 locations worldwide.

Process Industry Solutions

HIMA solutions help increase functional safety, strengthen automation security and boost plant profitability. For over 50 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world's largest companies in the process industry (including chemical, petrochemicals, oil, gas, and energy-producing companies). With more than 40,000 TÜV-certified safety systems (SIL 3 and SIL 4) installed worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector. As a safety expert, HIMA provides the safety technology as well as consulting, engineering, services, and training to best assist the customers throughout the entire safety lifecycle. The world's first scalable platform with built-in automation security, HIMA’s Smart Safety Platform enables a broad range of systems on a single technology basis, from small solutions for all the way up to highly complex applications. The independent safety controllers are physically separated and employ open standards. Users can thus combine the most suitable safety solution with any leading BPCS (basic process control system). Typical safety applications include emergency shutdown (ESD), burner control (BCS/BMS), turbo machinery control (TMC), pipeline management control with leak detection (PMC), fire and gas (F&G) and high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), subsea and tank farms.

Rail Industry Solutions

With the world's first CENELEC SIL 4-certified programmable safety controller, HIMA has revolutionized the railway industry. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products are open safety controllers that ensure end users and integrators independence, flexibility and cost savings, and can be easily integrated and maintained in a wide variety of solutions. As the core element, HIMA systems provide functional safety and IT security in applications such as level crossings, interlockings and rolling stocks.

About Mangan Software Solutions (MSS)

MSS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mangan, Inc. that leverages technology and software services to standardize and automate business processes for the energy industry. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Atlanta and London, MSS’ engineers and developers are experts in the fields of Safety Lifecycle Management and Safety Instrumented Systems and deploy their industry best practice flagship SLM® platform suite to industries that require reliable high-performance automation solutions.

Visit https://mangansoftware.com for more information.