“Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Drive Through At Night Or During Inclement Weather

Tennessee is home to many beautiful and winding roads that offer breathtaking views and exciting drives. However, some roads in the state can be quite dangerous due to a variety of factors such as steep drops, sharp curves, and poor road conditions. Here are the five most dangerous roads in Tennessee:

1. The "Dragon's Tail" (US 129): Located in the Great Smoky Mountains, the Dragon's Tail is a 11-mile stretch of road that winds through the mountains and features 318 curves. The road has earned its reputation as one of the most dangerous in the state due to its narrow lanes, steep drops, and sharp turns. It is not uncommon for inexperienced drivers to lose control and veer off the road, leading to serious accidents.

2. The Cherohala Skyway (US 74 and US 129): This 43-mile stretch of road connects Tennessee to North Carolina and is known for its beautiful views of the Smoky Mountains. However, the road can be dangerous due to its high elevation and winding nature, which can be challenging for drivers to navigate. In addition, the road is often foggy and slippery, making it even more hazardous.

3. The "Devil's Triangle" (US 64, US 70, and US 412): This stretch of road in western Tennessee is known for its sharp turns, narrow lanes, and poor road conditions. The road is notorious for accidents, particularly during heavy rain when the surface becomes slick and treacherous.

4. The Natchez Trace Parkway: This 444-mile stretch of road is a popular route for tourists, but it can be dangerous due to its narrow lanes and sharp turns. In addition, the road is often crowded with tourists, which can lead to accidents due to distracted or careless driving.

5. The "Rattlesnake Ridge" (US 70): Located in eastern Tennessee, Rattlesnake Ridge is a winding, hilly road that can be challenging for drivers to navigate. The road is narrow and has steep drops, making it easy for inexperienced drivers to lose control and veer off the road. In addition, the road is often covered in fog, which can make visibility poor and increase the risk of accidents.

Overall, these five roads in Tennessee are known for their dangerous conditions and high rates of accidents. If you are planning to drive on any of these roads, it is important to be cautious and pay attention to the road at all times. It is also a good idea to avoid driving on these roads during inclement weather or at night, when visibility is poor