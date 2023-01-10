“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Dallas, the bustling city in the state of Texas, is home to a number of haunted roads that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Dallas that you should avoid if you're faint of heart:

1. Northwest Highway: Located in the northwest part of Dallas, this road is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who was hit by a car and killed while crossing the street. Witnesses have reported seeing the ghostly figure of the girl, dressed in white, standing on the side of the road or walking across the street. Some have even claimed to have hit the ghost with their car, only to find that there was nothing there when they stopped to check.

Photo by Photo by Katie Moum on Unsplash

2. Harry Hines Boulevard: This road, which runs through the heart of Dallas, is home to a number of haunted buildings, including an old hospital and a funeral home. It is said that the ghosts of former patients and funeral home clients still roam the area, unable to rest due to the violent or untimely circumstances of their deaths.

3. Ross Avenue: Located in the downtown area of Dallas, this road is home to a number of old buildings, including an old hotel that is said to be haunted by the ghost of a former employee. According to legend, the employee was killed in a fire at the hotel and now haunts the building, appearing to guests and employees as a ghostly apparition.

4. Lemmon Avenue: This road, located in the Uptown area of Dallas, is home to a number of haunted houses and apartment buildings. It is said that the ghosts of former residents still haunt the buildings, causing strange noises and occurrences to take place.

5. Stemmons Freeway: This highway, which runs through the northern part of Dallas, is home to a number of haunted overpasses and bridges. It is said that the ghosts of those who died in car accidents on the road still roam the area, causing strange occurrences and apparitions to appear to those who drive through.

If you're brave enough, you can take a drive down these haunted roads in Dallas and see if you experience any supernatural encounters for yourself. Just be sure to keep a watchful eye out for any ghostly activity.