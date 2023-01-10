“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:

1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.

Photo by Photo by Intricate Explorer on Unsplash

2. Peachtree Street: This iconic street runs through the heart of downtown Atlanta and is home to several haunted buildings, including the Georgian Terrace Hotel. The hotel is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who fell to her death from the roof in the 1920s. Visitors and employees have reported seeing her ghostly figure wandering the halls and hearing her cries for help.

3. Northside Drive: This road is said to be haunted by the ghost of a Confederate soldier who died in the Battle of Atlanta. His ghost is often seen walking along the side of the road, sometimes carrying a rifle. Some have even reported seeing his ghostly figure appear in their rearview mirrors as they drive along the road.

4. Piedmont Avenue: This road is home to the historic Oakland Cemetery, which is said to be one of the most haunted places in Atlanta. The cemetery is the final resting place for many of Atlanta's most influential citizens, as well as Confederate soldiers and Union prisoners of war. Visitors to the cemetery have reported seeing ghostly figures, hearing strange noises, and feeling an eerie presence.

5. Marietta Street: Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, Marietta Street is home to the Margaret Mitchell House, where the famous author wrote her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "Gone With the Wind." The house is said to be haunted by the ghost of Margaret Mitchell herself, who has been seen walking through the halls and gardens of the house.

These are just a few of the many haunted roads in Atlanta. If you're feeling brave, take a drive down one of these spooky streets and see if you can spot any ghosts!