“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

San Antonio, Texas is a city with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is home to many landmarks, including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, which have been designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations. However, it is also home to some roads that are rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of the city's past. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Antonio:

Photo by Photo by Everardo Sanchez on Unsplash

1. The Devil's Road (also known as the Devil's Backbone): Located in the Hill Country just outside of San Antonio, this winding stretch of road is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit and run accident. Some say that if you stop your car on the road at night, the ghost will appear and knock on your window. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing in the middle of the road, trying to flag down passing cars.

2. Old Highway 90: This old road runs parallel to the newer Highway 90 that now carries the majority of traffic between San Antonio and Del Rio. The old highway is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident many years ago. Some say that if you drive down the road at night, you will see her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, waving for help.

3. Brackenridge Park Road: This road, which runs through the historic Brackenridge Park, is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a man who was killed in a car accident many years ago. Some say that if you drive down the road at night, you will see his ghostly figure standing in the middle of the road, trying to flag down passing cars.

4. Huebner Road: This road, located in northwest San Antonio, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit and run accident many years ago. Some say that if you drive down the road at night, you will see her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, trying to flag down passing cars.

5. San Pedro Avenue: This road, which runs through the heart of San Antonio, is rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of several people who were killed in car accidents over the years. Some say that if you drive down the road at night, you will see ghostly figures standing by the side of the road, trying to flag down passing cars.

Overall, these haunted roads in San Antonio are rumored to be home to the ghosts of those who were killed in car accidents. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, it is always important to exercise caution when driving, especially at night.