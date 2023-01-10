“Most Haunted Road In West Virginia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

West Virginia is a state with a rich history and a haunting past, and there are many roads throughout the state that are said to be haunted. Here are five of the most haunted roads in West Virginia:

1. The Grafton-Parkersburg Turnpike: This road, also known as U.S. Route 50, runs through the heart of West Virginia and is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a car accident. Some say that her ghost can be seen standing by the side of the road, trying to flag down passing vehicles. Others have reported seeing a mysterious blue light that appears and disappears at random intervals.L

Photo by Photo by Pat Whelen on Unsplash

2. The Midland Trail: This winding road runs through the Appalachian Mountains and is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who died in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the side of the road, trying to flag down passing cars. Others have reported seeing a strange light that appears and disappears in the woods nearby.

3. The Appalachian Trail: This famous hiking trail runs through West Virginia and is said to be haunted by the ghost of a man who died while hiking the trail. Some say that his ghost can be seen walking along the trail, carrying a backpack and looking lost. Others have reported hearing strange noises and seeing unexplained movements in the woods.

4. The Greenbrier Ghost Road: This road is named after the famous Greenbrier Ghost, a woman who was murdered in the area and is said to haunt the road. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road, carrying a lantern. Others have reported seeing a strange light moving through the woods and hearing unexplained noises.

5. The Northwestern Turnpike: This road, also known as U.S. Route 50, runs through the western part of the state and is said to be haunted by the ghost of a man who died in a car accident. Some say that his ghost can be seen standing by the side of the road, trying to flag down passing vehicles. Others have reported seeing a strange light that appears and disappears at random intervals.

Overall, these five roads in West Virginia are said to be some of the most haunted in the state. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, it is always a good idea to be cautious when driving and to stay alert for any strange or unexplained occurrences.