“Most Haunted Road In Washington”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Washington state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own unique history and ghostly legends. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Washington:

Photo by Photo by Everardo Sanchez on Unsplash

1. Deception Pass Bridge: Located on Whidbey Island, this bridge is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who committed suicide by jumping off the bridge. Witnesses have reported seeing a woman in a white dress standing on the edge of the bridge or looking down into the water below.

2. Highway 20: This long stretch of road, also known as the North Cascades Highway, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a hitchhiker who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a hitchhiker standing on the side of the road or even appearing in the back seat of their car.

3. Old Denny School Road: This road, located in the town of Sumner, is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who was killed in a school bus accident. Witnesses have reported seeing the ghost of the girl standing by the side of the road or walking through the nearby woods.

4. Pacific Avenue: This busy street in the city of Tacoma is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Witnesses have reported seeing the ghost of the woman crossing the street or standing on the sidewalk.

5. South Prairie Creek Road: This rural road, located in the town of South Prairie, is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young boy who was killed in a car accident. Witnesses have reported seeing the ghost of the boy standing by the side of the road or walking through the nearby woods.

These are just a few of the many haunted roads in Washington. If you're brave enough to take a drive through any of these spooky locations, be sure to keep an eye out for