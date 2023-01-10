“Most Haunted Road In Wyoming”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night

Wyoming is a state known for its rugged beauty and vast expanses of wilderness, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained phenomena, these five roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.

1. The Devil's Highway - This stretch of road, also known as Wyoming Highway 789, is located in the southwestern part of the state. It is said to be haunted by the ghosts of Native Americans, who were killed in a battle with the U.S. Cavalry in the 1800s. Some people claim to have seen ghostly apparitions of Native Americans riding on horseback along the side of the road, or heard the sound of drums and chanting in the distance.

Photo by Photo by ali qavidel on Unsplash

2. The Old Lincoln Highway - This road, which runs through the heart of Wyoming, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who died in a car accident on the highway. Some people have reported seeing her ghost standing on the side of the road, holding a baby in her arms. Others have claimed to have seen a car with no driver, or heard the sound of a baby crying in the distance.

3. The Medicine Bow Road - Located in the southeastern part of the state, this road is known for its eerie atmosphere and strange occurrences. Some people claim to have seen ghostly apparitions of Native Americans and pioneers, while others have reported hearing the sound of ghostly horses galloping in the distance.

4. The Wyoming Highway 220 - This road, located in the north-central part of the state, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some people have claimed to see her ghost standing on the side of the road, while others have reported hearing the sound of her crying and pleading for help.

5. The Wyoming Highway 30 - Located in the central part of the state, this road is known for its many strange occurrences, including the ghost of a man who was killed in a car accident. Some people have claimed to see his ghost standing on the side of the road, while others have reported hearing the sound of his voice calling out for help.

These five roads in Wyoming are just a few of the many haunted locations in the state. If you're brave enough, take a drive down one of these roads and see if you can experience the paranormal for yourself.