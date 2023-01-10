“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:

Photo by Photo by Pat Whelen on Unsplash

1. The Freedom Trail in BostonThe Freedom Trail is a 2.5-mile long walking trail that winds its way through downtown Boston, passing by 16 historical sites. However, it is also rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of Revolutionary War soldiers and other historical figures. Some have reported seeing ghostly apparitions on the trail, while others have heard strange noises and whispers.

2. Route 44 in Rehoboth

Route 44, also known as the "Haunted Highway," is a stretch of road that runs through the town of Rehoboth. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the road. Her ghost is said to wander the road at night, trying to flag down passing cars for help.

3. The Derby Street Shoppes in Hingham

The Derby Street Shoppes is a shopping center located in the town of Hingham. It is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident on the property. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghost walking around the shopping center, particularly near the entrance.

4. The Salem Haunted Footsteps Tour

The Salem Haunted Footsteps Tour takes visitors on a journey through the haunted streets of Salem, where they will hear about the town's dark history and its many ghostly tales. Some of the stops on the tour include the Salem Witch Museum, the Old Burying Point Cemetery, and the Peabody Essex Museum.

5. The Broad Street Inn in Westfield

The Broad Street Inn is a bed and breakfast located in the town of Westfield. It is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a former guest who died in the inn. Guests have reported seeing her ghost roaming the halls, and some have even claimed to have heard her voice.These are just a few of the many haunted roads in Massachusetts. If you're brave enough, take a drive down one of these haunted roads and see what ghosts you may encounter. Just remember, if you see a ghost, don't panic – they can't hurt you!