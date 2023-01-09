“Most Haunted Road In Utah”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Utah is a state with a rich and varied history, and it's no surprise that there are many tales of hauntings and ghosts that have been passed down through the years. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Utah:

1. Old Highway 91: This road stretches from St. George to Hurricane, and there are a number of stories about ghosts and other supernatural occurrences that have been reported here. One of the most well-known is the tale of the ghostly hitchhiker, who is said to appear on the side of the road and ask for a ride. If you pick him up, he disappears as soon as you reach your destination.

Photo by Photo by Everardo Sanchez on Unsplash

2. Red Creek Road: Located in the Cedar City area, this road is known for its eerie atmosphere and strange occurrences. Many people have reported seeing ghostly apparitions and hearing unexplained noises, and there are even stories of vehicles being followed by unseen forces.

3. The Haunted Causeway: This road, located in the Great Salt Lake, is said to be haunted by the ghosts of workers who died while building it. There have been numerous reports of strange noises and unexplained lights, and some people claim to have seen the ghosts of the workers themselves.

4. The Mirror Tunnel: Located on Mirror Lake Highway, this tunnel is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who died in a car accident here. Some people claim to see her reflection in their rearview mirrors as they drive through the tunnel, while others have reported hearing her screams.

5. The Devil's Highway: This remote road in the southeastern part of the state is known for its rugged terrain and treacherous conditions. It's also said to be haunted by the ghosts of pioneers who died while traveling through the area. Many people have reported seeing strange lights and hearing unexplained noises along this road, and some believe that the ghosts of the pioneers are trying to warn travelers of the dangers ahead.

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, these haunted roads in Utah are sure to give you a spooky thrill. Just be sure to be cautious when driving through them, as they can be quite treacherous.