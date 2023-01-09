“Most Haunted Road In Mississippi”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Mississippi is known for its rich history and cultural heritage, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. These haunted roads are said to be the sites of numerous paranormal activities, including ghostly apparitions, strange noises, and unexplained phenomena. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Mississippi:

Photo by Photo by Fas Khan on Unsplash

1. Old Highway 61: This stretch of road runs through the heart of Mississippi and is said to be haunted by the ghost of a hitchhiking woman who was killed in a hit and run accident. Drivers have reported seeing her standing on the side of the road, trying to flag down passing cars.

2. The Natchez Trace Parkway: This scenic roadway is known for its beautiful views and rich history, but it is also said to be haunted by the ghosts of Native Americans, soldiers, and travelers who have died along its path. Many people have reported seeing ghostly apparitions and hearing strange noises while driving along the Natchez Trace Parkway.

3. The Devil's Backbone: Located in the small town of Rolling Fork, this stretch of road is known for its eerie atmosphere and strange occurrences. Local legends say that the Devil's Backbone is haunted by the ghost of a young woman who died in a car accident on the road, and her spirit still haunts the area.

4. The Ghost Road: This abandoned stretch of road in the Delta region is said to be haunted by the ghosts of slaves who were forced to work on the plantation land surrounding the road. Many people have reported seeing ghostly apparitions and hearing strange noises while driving on the Ghost Road.

5. The Lorman Road: This winding stretch of road in the small town of Lorman is known for its haunted history. Local legend says that the Lorman Road is haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a car accident on the road, and her spirit still haunts the area. Drivers have reported seeing her ghostly figure standing on the side of the road, trying to flag down passing cars.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, these haunted roads in Mississippi are sure to give you a spooky and memorable experience. So if you're feeling brave, take a drive down one of these haunted roads and see what you can experience for yourself.