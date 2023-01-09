“Most Haunted Road In Missouri”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Missouri is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. From eerie forests to abandoned bridges, these haunted roads are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Missouri:

Photo by Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

1. Highway 50: This highway, also known as the "Demon Highway," is rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of former prisoners who were killed while working on the road. Witnesses have reported seeing ghostly apparitions, hearing strange noises, and experiencing unexplainable car malfunctions.

2. The Old Spanish Treasure Road: This old, winding road in the Mark Twain National Forest is said to be haunted by the ghosts of Spanish conquistadors searching for lost treasure. Many hikers have reported seeing strange lights and hearing the sounds of ghostly footsteps and whispers.

3. The Devil's Elbow: This stretch of road in St. Francois County is known for its sharp turns and dangerous curves, and it is also rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of former travelers who met their untimely demise there. Witnesses have reported seeing ghostly apparitions and hearing strange noises emanating from the woods along the road.

4. The Sinking Road: This road, located in the town of Hannibal, is rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of former slaves who were buried alive in the road during its construction. Witnesses have reported feeling a sense of unease and hearing strange noises while driving along the road.

5. The Old Ghost Bridge: This abandoned bridge in St. Louis is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former travelers who died in accidents on the bridge. Witnesses have reported seeing ghostly apparitions, hearing strange noises, and experiencing unexplained car malfunctions while crossing the bridge.

Overall, these haunted roads in Missouri are sure to send chills down your spine. Whether you're a ghost hunter or just looking for a good scare, these roads are definitely worth a visit. Just be sure to keep an eye out for any ghostly activity