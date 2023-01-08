“Most Haunted Road In Minnesota”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Minnesota is known for its beautiful forests, lakes, and parks, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From eerie ghost towns to haunted bridges and abandoned hospitals, these roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.

Photo by Photo by Filip Zrnzević on Unsplash

1. The Devil's Road in Lutsen: This secluded stretch of road in the Lutsen Mountains is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a Native American warrior who died in a violent battle. According to legend, the warrior's ghost now haunts the road, seeking revenge against those who dare to disturb his resting place.

2. The Haunted High Bridge in Stillwater: This historic bridge, which spans the St. Croix River, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who drowned in the river below. Many people have reported seeing her ghostly figure standing on the bridge or floating in the water beneath it.

3. The Abandoned Hospital in Duluth: This abandoned hospital in Duluth is said to be home to the ghosts of former patients and staff who died within its walls. Many people have reported hearing strange noises and seeing apparitions throughout the hospital.

4. The Ghost Town of Old Frontenac: This abandoned town in the Mississippi River Valley was once a thriving community, but it is now a ghost town. Many people believe that the spirits of the town's former residents still haunt its empty streets and abandoned buildings.

5. The Haunted Forest Road in Bemidji: This dark and eerie road runs through a dense forest in Bemidji, and it is said to be haunted by the ghosts of Native American warriors who died in a bloody battle. Some people have reported hearing strange noises and seeing ghostly apparitions in the forest.

So if you're looking for a spooky adventure, these haunted roads in Minnesota are sure to deliver. Just be sure to keep an eye out for ghosts!