“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night

Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.

Photo by Photo by Vishnu Prasad on Unsplash

1. The Haunted Highway: This stretch of road, also known as the "Tri-State Marker," runs along the border of Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a hitchhiker who was hit and killed by a passing car. Drivers have reported seeing a ghostly figure standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have given him a ride only to have him disappear from the back seat.

2. The Turner Turnpike: This major highway connects Oklahoma City to Tulsa, and it is rumored to be haunted by a ghostly trucker. Witnesses have reported seeing a semi-truck with its headlights on and no driver behind the wheel, and some have even claimed to have been chased by the ghostly vehicle.

3. The Ghost Road: Located in northeastern Oklahoma, this deserted stretch of highway is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident. Drivers have reported seeing a ghostly woman standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have hit her with their car only to find no trace of her when they stopped.

4. The Haunted Bridge: This small bridge, located in rural Oklahoma, is said to be haunted by the ghosts of slaves who were forced to cross it on their way to freedom. Witnesses have reported hearing strange noises and seeing ghostly figures on and around the bridge.

5. The Hangman's Tree Road: This rural road, located in western Oklahoma, is named after a tree where outlaws were rumored to have been hanged. Witnesses have reported seeing ghostly figures hanging from the tree, and some have even claimed to have been chased by the ghosts of the outlaws.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, these haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to give you a scare. So next time you're traveling through the state, keep an eye out for any unexplained occurrences.