“Most Haunted Road In Nebraska”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Nebraska is no exception. From abandoned highways to creepy old bridges, the Cornhusker State is home to some truly spooky places. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Nebraska:

1. Old Highway 6 - This abandoned stretch of road near Hastings is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Her spirit is said to haunt the area, appearing to drivers and pedestrians as a ghostly figure on the side of the road.

2. Cowboy Trail - This scenic stretch of highway runs through the Sandhills region of Nebraska, and is said to be haunted by the ghost of a cowboy who was killed in a stagecoach accident. His spirit is said to roam the area, appearing to drivers as a ghostly figure on horseback.

3. Platte River Road - This winding stretch of road in central Nebraska is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who drowned in the Platte River. Her spirit is said to haunt the area, appearing to drivers as a ghostly figure on the side of the road.

4. Old Lincoln Highway - This abandoned stretch of road in eastern Nebraska is said to be haunted by the ghost of a man who was killed in a car accident. His spirit is said to haunt the area, appearing to drivers as a ghostly figure on the side of the road.

5. The High Bridge - This old bridge over the Platte River is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who drowned in the river. Her spirit is said to haunt the bridge, appearing to drivers as a ghostly figure on the side of the road.

If you're feeling brave and want to experience some of Nebraska's haunted roads for yourself, be sure to visit these five spooky locations. Just remember to keep an eye out for any ghostly apparitions!