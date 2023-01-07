“Most Haunted Place In Ohio”- 7 Places You Shouldn’t Visit When You’re Alone Or At Night

Ohio is a state with a rich history and, as with any state with a deep past, it is home to a number of haunted places. From abandoned mental hospitals to old mansions with a history of murder, Ohio has its fair share of spooky locations that are said to be haunted by the ghosts of the past.

While some of these places may be tempting to visit, it is best to avoid them if you're alone or at night. Here are seven of the most haunted places in Ohio that you shouldn't visit when you're alone or at night:

Photo by Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash

1. The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield - This former prison is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former inmates, including a ghostly warden who is said to roam the halls at night.

2. The Ridges in Athens - This former mental asylum is now a university building, but it is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients who were subjected to inhumane treatment and experiments.

3. Franklin Castle in Cleveland - This old mansion is said to be haunted by the ghost of Hannes Tiedemann, who was rumored to have murdered several members of his family within its walls.

4. The Moonville Tunnel in Vinton County - This abandoned railroad tunnel is said to be haunted by the ghost of a brakeman who was killed in a train accident.

5. The Franklin Theater in Dayton - This old theater is said to be haunted by a ghostly projectionist who was killed in a fire.

6. The Haunted Schoolhouse in Akron - This old schoolhouse is now a haunted attraction, but it is said to be haunted by the ghost of a janitor who was killed on the job.

7. The Winchester Road House in New Vienna - This old roadhouse is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there.

While these places may be interesting to visit during the day, it is best to avoid them when you're alone or at night. Who knows what spirits may be lurking in the shadows?