“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

New Jersey is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling history and eerie tales. From abandoned insane asylums to haunted bridges and graveyards, these spooky highways are sure to give you the shivers. Here are the top five most haunted roads in New Jersey:

1. Clinton Road:

Located in West Milford, Clinton Road is known for its paranormal activity and ghostly encounters. The most famous legend surrounding the road is that of the "Ghost Boy," a young spirit who is said to appear to motorists and ask for a ride. Other supernatural occurrences on Clinton Road include ghostly apparitions, mysterious glowing orbs sightings, and strange noises.

Photo by Photo by OJ on Unsplash

2. The Black Horse Pike:

The Black Horse Pike, also known as Route 322, is said to be haunted by the ghosts of Revolutionary War soldiers. Witnesses have reported seeing ghostly apparitions of soldiers marching along the side of the road, as well as hearing the sound of drums and gunfire in the distance. The pike is also home to the Ghost Lake Bridge, where many people have reported seeing strange lights and hearing strange noises.

3. The Shades of Death Road:

The Shades of Death Road in Warren County is known for its eerie name and ghostly encounters. The road is said to be haunted by the ghosts of travelers who have died on the road, as well as by the ghost of a young girl who was hit by a car and killed. Many people have reported seeing strange lights and shadows along the road, as well as hearing strange noises and screams.

4. The Screaming Bridge:

The Screaming Bridge, located in Clinton, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who drowned in the nearby river. Many people have reported hearing the sound of a young girl crying and screaming, as well as seeing strange lights and shadows along the bridge.

5. The Ghost Bridge:

The Ghost Bridge, also known as the Clinton Road Bridge, is said to be haunted by the ghosts of animals that were killed on the bridge. Many people have reported seeing ghostly apparitions of animals, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling a sense of dread when crossing the bridge.

New Jersey is home to many haunted roads, each with its own unique history and supernatural occurrences. Whether you're a believer in ghosts or just looking for a good scare, these spooky highways are sure to give you the shivers.