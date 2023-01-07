“Most Haunted Road In Indiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Indiana is a state with a rich history and cultural heritage, and it is no surprise that it is home to several haunted roads and highways that are believed to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural entities. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Indiana:

1. Old State Road 3: This road, also known as "The Ghost Road," is located in the southeastern part of the state and is said to be home to the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Many drivers have reported seeing the ghost of the woman, who is said to be dressed in white, standing in the middle of the road at night.

Photo by Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash

2. U.S. Route 40: This historic highway, also known as the National Road, runs from Maryland to Indiana and is said to be haunted by the ghosts of pioneers and travelers who died along the way. Some people have reported seeing ghostly apparitions and hearing strange noises while driving on this road.

3. State Road 135: Located in southern Indiana, this road is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Drivers have reported seeing the ghost of the woman, who is said to be dressed in a white wedding gown, standing on the side of the road at night.

4. U.S. Route 31: This road, which runs from Michigan to Alabama, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a man who died in a car accident. Drivers have reported seeing the ghost of the man, who is said to be dressed in a suit, standing on the side of the road at night.

5. State Road 37: Located in central Indiana, this road is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who was killed in a car accident. Drivers have reported seeing the ghost of the girl, who is said to be dressed in a pink dress, standing on the side of the road at night.

In conclusion, Indiana is home to several haunted roads that are believed to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural entities. Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, these haunted roads are sure to give you a chill down your spine and make for a memorable drive.