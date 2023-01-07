“Most Haunted Road In Michigan”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Michigan is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling streets of Detroit to the peaceful forests and lakes of the Upper Peninsula. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a number of haunted roads and highways. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Michigan:

1. M-53 in Oakland County: This stretch of highway is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman standing on the side of the road, only to disappear when they get closer. Others have claimed to see the ghostly figure of a woman in the rearview mirror, only to turn around and find that no one is there.I

Photo by Photo by Frank Okay on Unsplash

2. US-2 in the Upper Peninsula: This lonely stretch of highway runs through the remote forests of the Upper Peninsula, and it's said to be haunted by the ghosts of Native Americans who were killed in battles with European settlers. Drivers have reported seeing strange lights and hearing eerie noises, and some have even claimed to see ghostly apparitions on the side of the road.

3. M-25 in Sanilac County: This stretch of highway is known as "Demon's Road," and for good reason. It's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a man who died in a car crash on the road. Drivers have reported seeing a figure standing on the side of the road, only to disappear when they get closer. Some have even claimed to see the ghostly figure of a man standing in the middle of the road, causing them to swerve to avoid hitting him.

4. M-28 in Marquette County: This stretch of highway is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who died in a car crash. Drivers have reported seeing a woman standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to see the ghostly figure of a woman in the rearview mirror.

5. M-119 in Emmet County: This winding, picturesque stretch of highway is known as "Tunnel of Trees," and it's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who died in a car crash on the road. Drivers have reported seeing a woman standing on the side of the road, only to disappear when they get closer. Others have claimed to see the ghostly figure of a woman standing in the middle of the road, causing them to swerve to avoid hitting her.

While the stories of these haunted roads may be nothing more than folklore, they add to the rich history and mystery of Michigan. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, these roads are worth a visit for their natural beauty and the tales of the supernatural that surround them.