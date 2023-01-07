“Most Haunted Road In Kansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kansas is a state with a rich history and a colorful past. It's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted by ghosts and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll take a look at the five most haunted roads in Kansas.

1. The Stull Cemetery Road in Lawrence is infamous for its haunted graveyard, which is said to be the site of satanic rituals. Some say that the road is haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident, and that her spirit haunts the road at night.

Photo by Photo by Annett _99 on Unsplash

2. The Old Lawrence Turnpike, also known as the "Bloody Turnpike," is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered on the road. Her ghost is said to appear to drivers, often causing them to crash.

3. The US-36 highway near Marysville is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident. Her spirit is said to appear to drivers, often causing them to swerve or lose control of their vehicles.

4. The US-54 highway near El Dorado is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a man who was killed in a hit and run accident. His ghost is said to appear to drivers, often causing them to experience car trouble.

5. The Old K-10 highway near Lawrence is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident. Her ghost is said to appear to drivers, often causing them to experience car trouble or to get lost.

These are just a few of the most haunted roads in Kansas. If you're feeling brave, take a drive down one of these spooky roads and see if you experience any paranormal activity.