“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:

1. The Devil's Highway: Located in the San Juan Mountains in southwestern Colorado, this stretch of road is said to be cursed, with numerous reports of strange occurrences and eerie feelings of dread. Some believe the road is haunted by the ghosts of miners who died in a series of tragedies in the late 1800s, while others claim it is the site of ancient Native American burial grounds.

2. The Peaks to Plains Trail: This popular hiking and biking trail runs from the mountains to the plains, passing through some of the most beautiful and remote areas in the state. However, it is also rumored to be home to the ghosts of pioneers who died while traveling the trail in the 19th century.

3. The Stanley Hotel: Located in Estes Park, the Stanley Hotel is one of the most famous haunted locations in Colorado. The hotel is said to be home to a number of ghosts, including the ghost of F.O. Stanley, the hotel's founder, as well as the ghost of a young bride who died in the hotel on her wedding night.

4. The Cheesman Park neighborhood: Located in Denver, the Cheesman Park neighborhood is home to a number of haunted houses, including the infamous "Pink Lady" house. Legend has it that the Pink Lady was a former resident who died in the house and now haunts its halls.

5. The Denver Civic Center: This bustling city center is home to a number of government buildings and cultural institutions, but it is also said to be home to the ghosts of former politicians and civil servants. Some say they can still hear the echoes of their footsteps in the empty corridors late at night.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, these haunted roads in Colorado are sure to give you a chill. Do you dare to visit them and see for yourself?