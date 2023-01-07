“Most Haunted Road In Maryland”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Maryland is a state with a rich history and a number of haunted roads. From deserted highways to winding country roads, these eerie stretches of pavement are said to be home to a variety of ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. Here are the five most haunted roads in Maryland:

1. Solomon's Island Road: This winding stretch of road in Calvert County is said to be home to a number of ghosts, including the spirit of a young woman who was killed in a car accident near the entrance to the Naval Research Laboratory. Many people claim to have seen her ghostly apparition standing on the side of the road, hitchhiking for a ride.

Photo by Photo by Pat Whelen on Unsplash

2. C&O Canal Towpath: This historic canal path runs for 184.5 miles from Georgetown in Washington, D.C. to Cumberland, Maryland. It is said to be haunted by the ghosts of canal workers who died while working on the project in the 19th century. Some people have reported seeing ghostly apparitions, hearing strange noises, and feeling a sense of unease while walking along the towpath.

3. Marlboro Road: This deserted road in Waldorf is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young boy who was hit by a car and killed while riding his bike. His ghost is said to appear on the side of the road, holding his broken bike and crying for help.

4. Boonsboro Road: This stretch of road in Boonsboro is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Many people claim to have seen her ghostly apparition standing on the side of the road, beckoning them to pull over.

5. Helltown Road: This creepy road in Frederick County gets its name from the legend that it is inhabited by the devil himself. Many people claim to have seen strange lights and heard strange noises coming from the woods that line the road. Some even say that they have seen ghostly apparitions and felt an ominous presence while driving down Helltown Road.

So, if you're looking for a spooky adventure, these haunted roads in Maryland are sure to deliver. Just be sure to keep your eyes open and your wits about you, as you never know what kind of supernatural encounters you might have on these