“Most Haunted Road In North Carolina”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

North Carolina is home to many haunted roads, each with its own unique history and ghostly tales. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:

1. Old U.S. Highway 52 - This stretch of road in Winston-Salem is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing her apparition standing on the side of the road or even walking in front of their cars.

Photo by Photo by Carl Newton on Unsplash

2. The Devil's Stomping Ground - Located in Chatham County, this circular patch of land is said to be a portal to the underworld. Legend has it that the devil himself paces around this area at night, leaving behind hoof prints in the ground.

3. The Brown Mountain Lights - Located in the Pisgah National Forest, the Brown Mountain Lights are a phenomenon that has puzzled scientists and locals alike for centuries. Strange glowing orbs-like lights have been seen hovering over the mountain at night, and some believe they are the spirits of Native Americans who were killed in a battle with settlers.

4. The Ghost Road of Roper - This road in Washington County is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a man who was lynched by a group of angry townspeople. Drivers have reported seeing his ghost hanging from a tree near the road, and some have even claimed to have hit him with their car before realizing he was not a real person.

No matter where you are in North Carolina, it seems there is no shortage of ghostly tales to be told. Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, these haunted roads are sure to give you a good spook.