“Most Haunted Road In Illinois”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Illinois is home to many haunted roads and highways, each with its own eerie history and ghostly tales. From haunted bridges to abandoned stretches of pavement, these spooky roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Illinois:

Photo by Photo by Valentin Salja on Unsplash

1. Bachelor's Grove Cemetery Road: Located in the suburbs of Chicago, Bachelor's Grove Cemetery is known for its abandoned graveyard and haunted road. Legend has it that the road is home to the ghost of a woman who drowned in a nearby pond, and that her ghostly apparition can often be seen wandering along the road at night.

2. Bloods Point Road: Located in Boone County, Bloods Point Road is home to several haunted bridges and an abandoned schoolhouse. One of the most famous ghost stories associated with this road is that of the "Vanishing Hitchhiker," who is said to appear and disappear at will.

3. Alton-Edwardsville Road: This stretch of road, which runs between the towns of Alton and Edwardsville, is known for its ghostly apparitions and strange occurrences. One of the most famous stories associated with this road is that of a ghostly hitchhiker who disappears before reaching his destination.

4. Archer Avenue: Located in the suburbs of Chicago, Archer Avenue is home to several haunted locations, including Resurrection Mary, a ghostly figure who is said to haunt the road. Legend has it that Mary was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Archer Avenue and now haunts the road, trying to hitch a ride home.

Whether you're a fan of the paranormal or just enjoy a good ghost story, these haunted roads in Illinois are sure to give you a spine-tingling experience. Do you dare to take a drive down one of these spooky roads?