“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Photo by Photo by Kevin Noble on Unsplash

Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:

1. Archer Avenue: This stretch of road is known for its many ghostly encounters, including the infamous Resurrection Mary. According to legend, Mary was a young woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident while walking home from a dance at the O'Henry Ballroom. Her ghost is said to haunt Archer Avenue, hitchhiking and disappearing from vehicles before reaching her final destination.

2. Bachelor's Grove Cemetery: Located in the southwest suburbs of Chicago, Bachelor's Grove Cemetery is home to a number of ghostly apparitions, including a phantom car and a ghostly white lady. It's also said to be the site of numerous satanic rituals and strange occurrences.

3. Chicago State University: The campus of Chicago State University is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a former student who died in a dorm room fire. The ghost, known as "Mary," is said to haunt the dorms and classrooms, causing strange noises and movements.

4. St. James at Sag Bridge Church: This church, located in the southwest suburbs of Chicago, is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a former pastor who died under mysterious circumstances. Visitors to the church have reported seeing the ghost and feeling a strange presence.

5. Willow Creek Road: This road, located in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. The ghost is said to appear as a glowing ball of light and is often seen near the site of the accident.

If you're brave enough to venture down these haunted roads, be sure to bring a camera and keep an eye out for any paranormal activity. Who knows, you may just have a ghostly encounter of your own.