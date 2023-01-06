“Most Haunted Road In Florida”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone

Florida is home to many haunted roads, each with their own eerie stories and legends. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:

1. The Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road in South Florida is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have hit her, only to find that there was no one there when they stopped.

Photo by Photo by Annett _99 on Unsplash

2. The Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve: Located in Central Florida, this road is said to be haunted by the ghost of a Confederate soldier who was killed in the Civil War. Drivers have reported seeing a soldier on horseback riding alongside their vehicles, and some have even claimed to have heard the sound of hoofbeats following them as they drive through the preserve.

3. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge: This bridge, which spans Tampa Bay, is said to be haunted by the ghosts of those who have died in accidents on it. Drivers have reported seeing ghostly apparitions and hearing unexplained noises coming from the bridge.

4. A1A: This coastal road in Northeast Florida is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing her ghost walking along the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have picked her up, only to have her disappear from the car.

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, these haunted roads in Florida are sure to send a chill down your spine. If you're brave enough to take a drive on any of these roads, be sure to keep an eye out for any unexplained paranormal activity.