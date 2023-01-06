Miami, FL

“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

LIFE_HACKS

Miami, the vibrant city known for its beautiful beaches and nightlife, is also home to some haunted roads that are rumored to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural beings. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Miami:

1. Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a hitchhiker who was killed while trying to flag down a ride. Witnesses have reported seeing a ghostly figure standing on the side of the road, trying to hitch a ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlsqg_0k51vJih00
Photo byPhoto byEugene TrigubaonUnsplash

2. The Rickenbacker Causeway: This causeway, which connects Miami to the nearby islands, is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit and run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, waving for help.

3. Southwest 8th Street: Also known as "Calle Ocho," this road is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl who was killed in a car accident. Witnesses have reported seeing a small child standing on the side of the road, holding a teddy bear.

4. The Julia Tuttle Causeway: This causeway, which connects Miami to Miami Beach, is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, waving for help.

5. Biscayne Boulevard: This busy road is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a man who was killed in a hit and run accident. Witnesses have reported seeing a man in a suit standing on the side of the road, looking lost and disoriented.

Despite the rumors and reports of ghostly activity, it's important to remember that there is no scientific evidence to support the existence of ghosts. However, for those who are brave enough, these haunted roads in Miami offer a unique opportunity to potentially come face to face with the supernatural.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

5 years experience as a travel and tours advisor writer

N/A
6384 followers

More from LIFE_HACKS

Utah State

“Most Haunted Road In Utah”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Utah is a state with a rich and varied history, and it's no surprise that there are many tales of hauntings and ghosts that have been passed down through the years. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Utah:

Read full story
10 comments
Mississippi State

“Most Haunted Road In Mississippi”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Mississippi is known for its rich history and cultural heritage, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. These haunted roads are said to be the sites of numerous paranormal activities, including ghostly apparitions, strange noises, and unexplained phenomena. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Mississippi:

Read full story
3 comments
Missouri State

“Most Haunted Road In Missouri”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Missouri is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. From eerie forests to abandoned bridges, these haunted roads are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Missouri:

Read full story
10 comments
Montana State

“Most Haunted Road In Montana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t At Night Or When You’re Alone

Montana is a state known for its stunning natural beauty, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country. If you're a fan of the paranormal, you won't want to miss a chance to drive down these eerie highways. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Montana:

Read full story
2 comments
Minnesota State

“Most Haunted Road In Minnesota”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Minnesota is known for its beautiful forests, lakes, and parks, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From eerie ghost towns to haunted bridges and abandoned hospitals, these roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.

Read full story
5 comments
Nevada State

“Most Haunted Road In Nevada”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Nevada is a state with a rich and varied history, and it's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted. From deserted highways to winding mountain passes, these haunted roads are said to be home to ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural occurrences.

Read full story
8 comments
Oklahoma State

“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night

Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.

Read full story
4 comments
Nebraska State

“Most Haunted Road In Nebraska”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Nebraska is no exception. From abandoned highways to creepy old bridges, the Cornhusker State is home to some truly spooky places. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Nebraska:

Read full story
5 comments
California State

“Most Haunted Place In California”- 7 Places You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone

California is known for its beautiful beaches, stunning mountain ranges, and bustling cities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted places in the United States. From abandoned hospitals to haunted hotels, the Golden State has a rich history of paranormal activity. Here are seven of the most haunted places in California:

Read full story
21 comments
Ohio State

“Most Haunted Place In Ohio”- 7 Places You Shouldn’t Visit When You’re Alone Or At Night

Ohio is a state with a rich history and, as with any state with a deep past, it is home to a number of haunted places. From abandoned mental hospitals to old mansions with a history of murder, Ohio has its fair share of spooky locations that are said to be haunted by the ghosts of the past.

Read full story
20 comments
Tennessee State

“Most Haunted Place In Tennessee”- 5 Places You Shouldn’t Visit When You’re Alone Or At Night

Tennessee is a state with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape, which makes it a hotspot for paranormal activity. From haunted hotels and abandoned mansions to creepy cemeteries and ghostly battlefields, there are plenty of spooky places to visit in the Volunteer State. Here are seven of the most haunted places in Tennessee:

Read full story
6 comments
West Milford, NJ

“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

New Jersey is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling history and eerie tales. From abandoned insane asylums to haunted bridges and graveyards, these spooky highways are sure to give you the shivers. Here are the top five most haunted roads in New Jersey:

Read full story
31 comments
Indiana State

“Most Haunted Road In Indiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Indiana is a state with a rich history and cultural heritage, and it is no surprise that it is home to several haunted roads and highways that are believed to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural entities. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Indiana:

Read full story
40 comments
Kentucky State

“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:

Read full story
21 comments
Michigan State

“Most Haunted Road In Michigan”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Michigan is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling streets of Detroit to the peaceful forests and lakes of the Upper Peninsula. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a number of haunted roads and highways. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Michigan:

Read full story
31 comments
Kansas State

“Most Haunted Road In Kansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kansas is a state with a rich history and a colorful past. It's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted by ghosts and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll take a look at the five most haunted roads in Kansas.

Read full story
18 comments
Colorado State

“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:

Read full story
8 comments
Maryland State

“Most Haunted Road In Maryland”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Maryland is a state with a rich history and a number of haunted roads. From deserted highways to winding country roads, these eerie stretches of pavement are said to be home to a variety of ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. Here are the five most haunted roads in Maryland:

Read full story
56 comments

“Most Haunted Road In North Carolina”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

North Carolina is home to many haunted roads, each with its own unique history and ghostly tales. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old U.S. Highway 52 - This stretch of road in Winston-Salem is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing her apparition standing on the side of the road or even walking in front of their cars.

Read full story
58 comments
Illinois State

“Most Haunted Road In Illinois”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Illinois is home to many haunted roads and highways, each with its own eerie history and ghostly tales. From haunted bridges to abandoned stretches of pavement, these spooky roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Illinois:

Read full story
45 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy