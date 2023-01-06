“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Miami, the vibrant city known for its beautiful beaches and nightlife, is also home to some haunted roads that are rumored to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural beings. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Miami:

1. Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a hitchhiker who was killed while trying to flag down a ride. Witnesses have reported seeing a ghostly figure standing on the side of the road, trying to hitch a ride.

Photo by Photo by Eugene Triguba on Unsplash

2. The Rickenbacker Causeway: This causeway, which connects Miami to the nearby islands, is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit and run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, waving for help.

3. Southwest 8th Street: Also known as "Calle Ocho," this road is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl who was killed in a car accident. Witnesses have reported seeing a small child standing on the side of the road, holding a teddy bear.

4. The Julia Tuttle Causeway: This causeway, which connects Miami to Miami Beach, is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, waving for help.

5. Biscayne Boulevard: This busy road is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a man who was killed in a hit and run accident. Witnesses have reported seeing a man in a suit standing on the side of the road, looking lost and disoriented.

Despite the rumors and reports of ghostly activity, it's important to remember that there is no scientific evidence to support the existence of ghosts. However, for those who are brave enough, these haunted roads in Miami offer a unique opportunity to potentially come face to face with the supernatural.