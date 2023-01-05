“Most Haunted Road In Alaska”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Alaska is known for its vast wilderness, rugged terrain, and intense natural beauty. But it's also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country. Here are four of the most famously haunted roads in Alaska:

1. The Seward Highway

The Seward Highway is a winding, scenic road that runs along the coast of the Kenai Peninsula in southcentral Alaska. It's a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, but it's also known for its haunted reputation. Many people have reported seeing the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident along this stretch of road. Others have claimed to see a ghostly hitchhiker or a mysterious figure standing alongside the road. Some have even reported hearing strange noises or feeling an ominous presence while driving along the Seward Highway.

Photo by Photo by OJ on Unsplash

2. The Richardson Highway

The Richardson Highway is a historic road that runs from Valdez to Fairbanks in central Alaska. It's a long, remote stretch of road that passes through some of the most rugged and uninhabited terrain in the state. Along this road, there are several haunted spots that are said to be frequented by the ghosts of the past. One of the most famous is the "Phantom Forest," a stretch of trees that is said to be home to the ghosts of miners who were killed in an avalanche. Other haunted locations along the Richardson Highway include an old hotel, a deserted cabin, and an abandoned mine.

3. The Parks Highway

The Parks Highway is a major road that connects Anchorage to Fairbanks in central Alaska. It's a heavily traveled route that is popular with tourists and locals alike. However, it's also known for its haunted reputation. There have been numerous reports of ghostly encounters along this road, including the ghost of a young girl who was killed in a car accident, the ghost of an old man who haunts a rest stop, and the ghost of a hitchhiker who vanished without a trace. Some people have even reported seeing strange lights or hearing unexplained noises while driving along the Parks Highway.

4. The Glenn Highway

The Glenn Highway is a major road that runs from Anchorage to the eastern part of the state. It's a long, winding road that passes through some of the most remote and rugged terrain in Alaska. Along this road, there are several haunted spots that are said to be home to the ghosts of the past. One of the most famous is an old abandoned homestead that is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who died there under mysterious circumstances. Other haunted locations along the Glenn Highway include an old cemetery and an abandoned gold mine.

Despite their haunted reputations, these roads are all important transportation routes in Alaska and are visited by thousands of people every year. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, it's always best to be cautious when driving through these remote and potentially haunted locations.