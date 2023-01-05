“Most Haunted Cemetery In San Francisco”- 3 Cemeteries You Shouldn’t Visit If You’re Scared Of Ghost

San Francisco is a city with a rich history and, as such, it is no surprise that it is home to a number of reportedly haunted cemeteries. Here are four of the most haunted cemeteries in San Francisco:

1. Mission Dolores Cemetery: Located in the Mission District, Mission Dolores Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in San Francisco, with graves dating back to the 1780s. It is said to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including a young girl who appears in the graveyard at night and a ghostly nun who has been spotted walking the grounds.

2. Lone Mountain Cemetery: Located on the campus of the University of San Francisco, Lone Mountain Cemetery is home to a number of notable graves, including that of James Lick, a wealthy landowner and philanthropist. It is said to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including a ghostly woman in white who has been spotted wandering the cemetery at night.

3. San Francisco National Cemetery: Located in the Presidio, the San Francisco National Cemetery is the final resting place of many soldiers who served in the U.S. military. It is said to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including the ghost of a soldier who was killed in the 1906 earthquake and a ghostly woman who has been seen crying near the graves of fallen soldiers.

4. Colma Cemetery: Located in the small town of Colma, just south of San Francisco, Colma Cemetery is home to over 1.5 million graves, making it one of the largest cemeteries in the world. It is said to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including a ghostly woman who has been spotted near the graves of those who died in the 1906 earthquake and a ghostly man who has been seen walking among the graves at night.