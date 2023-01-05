“Most Haunted Roads In California”- 5 Road You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

California is a state with a rich history, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in California:

1. The Bloods Point Road in Boone County, Illinois is said to be haunted by the ghosts of a school bus driver and several students who were killed in a tragic accident. The ghosts are said to appear on the road at night, and their presence is often accompanied by strange noises and lights.

Photo by Photo by Everardo Sanchez on Unsplash

2. The Devil's Road in San Bernardino County is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident on the road. It is said that her ghost can be seen walking along the side of the road, and that she will try to flag down passing cars.

3. The Preston Castle Road in Ione is said to be haunted by the ghosts of the former residents of the Preston School of Industry, a reform school that was located on the road. The ghosts are said to appear at night, and their presence is often accompanied by strange noises and lights.

4. The Old Stage Road in El Dorado County is said to be haunted by the ghost of a stagecoach driver who was killed in a robbery on the road. It is said that his ghost can be seen driving his stagecoach along the road at night, and that his presence is often accompanied by the sound of hoofbeats.

5. The Mount Wilson Toll Road in Los Angeles County is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident on the road. It is said that her ghost can be seen walking along the side of the road, and that she will try to flag down passing cars.

These are just a few of the many haunted roads in California. If you're feeling brave, you might want to take a drive down one of these haunted roads and see what you can experience for yourself. Just be sure to keep your wits about you, and don't stray too far from the safety of your car!