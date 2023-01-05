“Most Haunted Road In Arkansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Haunted roads are a staple of folklore and popular culture, and Arkansas is no exception. With its rich history and diverse landscape, the Natural State is home to a number of eerie and mysterious roads that are rumored to be haunted by ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll explore five of the most haunted roads in Arkansas.

Photo by Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

1. Red Dirt Road Located in the rural town of Bald Knob, the Red Dirt Road is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the road many years ago. According to local legend, the woman's ghost can be seen walking along the side of the road at night, searching for her killer. Some say that if you stop to help her, she will disappear into thin air.

2. The Devil's Den Road This winding, isolated road in Fayetteville is rumored to be home to the ghost of a Confederate soldier who died in the Civil War. Legend has it that the soldier's ghost haunts the road at night, looking for his lost love. Many people have reported seeing the ghostly figure walking along the side of the road, or even appearing in their rearview mirrors.

3. The Crowley's Ridge Parkway This scenic roadway, which runs through the Crowley's Ridge region of eastern Arkansas, is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident on the road many years ago. Witnesses have reported seeing the ghostly figure of the woman standing on the side of the road, beckoning to passing motorists. Some say that if you stop to offer her a ride, she will disappear from your car when you reach your destination.

4. The Old Arkansas Road This abandoned stretch of roadway, located in the Ozark Mountains, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was murdered by her husband many years ago. Legend has it that the woman's ghost haunts the road at night, searching for her killer. Some say that if you stop to help her, she will appear in your car and lead you to the spot where she was murdered.

5. The Mississippi River Road This winding, scenic roadway, which runs along the Mississippi River in eastern Arkansas, is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a plantation owner who was killed by his slaves many years ago. Witnesses have reported seeing the ghostly figure of the plantation owner riding his horse along the side of the road at night, searching for his killers. Some say that if you stop to offer him a ride, he will disappear from your car when you reach your destination.

These are just a few of the many haunted roads in Arkansas. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, it's always a good idea to exercise caution when driving on unfamiliar roads, especially at night.