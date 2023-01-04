“Most Haunted Road In Arkansas”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Nights Or When You’re Alone

Arkansas is home to many eerie and haunted roads that are rumored to be inhabited by the ghosts of the past. Some of the most well-known haunted roads in the state include:

1. The Devil's Den State Park Road: Located in the Ozark Mountains, this winding road is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a car accident on the road. Some have reported seeing her ghost standing on the side of the road, or even appearing in the back seat of their car as they drive through the park.

Photo by Photo by Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash

2. The Old Highway 70: This abandoned stretch of road, also known as "The Highway of Death," is said to be haunted by the ghosts of those who died in accidents along its winding path. Many people have reported hearing strange noises, seeing ghostly apparitions, and feeling a sense of dread while driving on this road.

3. The Clinton Road Bridge: Located in Hot Springs, this bridge is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young boy who drowned in the nearby river. Some people have reported seeing his ghost standing on the bridge, while others have claimed to have heard his cries for help.

4. The Highway 367: This road, also known as "The Highway of Screams," is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a hit and run accident. Some people have reported hearing her screams, or seeing her ghost standing on the side of the road, trying to flag down passing cars.

These haunted roads in Arkansas are sure to send a chill down your spine, but they are also a reminder of the tragic events that have occurred in the state's past. If you're feeling brave, take a drive down one of these haunted roads and see if you can encounter any of the ghosts that are rumored to reside there.