“Beautiful but Underrated Beaches In Arizona”- 5 Places You Must Have Overlooked

Arizona may be best known for its desert landscapes and towering red rock formations, but the state is also home to some beautiful and underrated beaches. Here are four worth checking out:

1. Buckskin Mountain State Park Beach: Located along the Colorado River in the Parker Strip, Buckskin Mountain State Park Beach is a hidden gem that often gets overlooked by tourists. The beach features soft, golden sand, crystal-clear water, and plenty of space for swimming and sunbathing. There are also plenty of shaded areas for picnicking and relaxing, as well as a number of hiking trails that offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

2. Martinez Lake Beach: Located just a short drive from Yuma, Martinez Lake Beach is another underrated spot in Arizona. The beach is surrounded by rolling hills and mountains, making it a picturesque spot for a day trip. The water is calm and shallow, making it perfect for swimming and paddling. There are also plenty of shaded areas for picnicking, as well as a number of hiking and biking trails that offer great views of the lake.

3. Cattail Cove State Park Beach: Located on the shores of Lake Havasu, Cattail Cove State Park Beach is a beautiful spot that is often overlooked by tourists. The beach features white sand and crystal-clear water, as well as plenty of space for swimming, sunbathing, and picnicking. There are also a number of hiking trails that offer great views of the surrounding landscape, as well as a number of water activities such as boating and fishing.

4. White Horse Lake Beach: Located in the White Mountains of northeastern Arizona, White Horse Lake Beach is a beautiful spot that is perfect for a quiet, peaceful getaway. The beach features white sand and crystal-clear water, as well as plenty of space for swimming and sunbathing. There are also a number of hiking trails that offer great views of the surrounding landscape, as well as plenty of shaded areas for picnicking and relaxing.

