“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:

1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.

Photo by Photo by Kenny Orr on Unsplash

2. Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles: This cemetery is the final resting place for many Hollywood celebrities, including Johnny Ramone, Jayne Mansfield, and Douglas Fairbanks. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman dressed in white, who has been seen wandering the grounds and crying near the grave of actress Peg Entwistle.

3. Colma Cemetery in Colma: Colma is known as the "City of the Dead," as it is home to a number of cemeteries. The Colma Cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was buried alive. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost standing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.

4. San Francisco National Cemetery in San Francisco: This cemetery is the final resting place for many Civil War soldiers and is said to be haunted by their ghosts. Visitors have reported hearing the sound of soldiers marching and the sound of gunfire, as well as seeing ghostly apparitions.

5. Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland: This cemetery is the final resting place for many notable figures, including California Governor Leland Stanford and author Jack London. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was buried alive. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost standing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.

Overall, these five cemeteries are some of the most haunted in California and are sure to give visitors a spine-tingling experience.