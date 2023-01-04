“Most Haunted Road In Ohio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass Alone Or At Night

Ohio is known for its haunted houses, cemeteries, and other spooky locations, but did you know that the Buckeye State is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country? Here are five of the most infamous haunted roads in Ohio:

1. Highway 666: Also known as the "Triple Six," this stretch of road runs through Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan and is infamous for its eerie atmosphere and numerous ghostly encounters. The most well-known legend surrounding Highway 666 is the story of the Demon House, a haunted house in Gary, Indiana, where the ghost of a woman who died in a car crash is said to still roam the road.

Photo by Photo by Fas Khan on Unsplash

2. Rt. 58: This road, which runs through the small town of Monroeville, Ohio, is home to the Monroeville Marsh, a notoriously haunted swamp. According to local legend, the marsh is home to the ghost of a young girl who drowned in the swamp many years ago. Her ghost is said to appear on the road at night, causing car accidents and other strange occurrences.

3. Rt. 93: Located in the heart of the Hocking Hills region of Ohio, Rt. 93 is known for its beautiful scenery and hiking trails. However, it is also home to the haunted Ash Cave, where the ghost of a Native American woman is said to roam. The ghost, known as the "Lady in White," is said to appear to travelers on the road, often causing them to lose their way.

4. Rt. 585: This road, which runs through the small town of Wooster, Ohio, is home to the haunted Wooster Cemetery. Visitors to the cemetery have reported seeing ghostly apparitions, hearing strange noises, and experiencing other unexplained phenomena.

5. Rt. 124: Located in the rural town of Salem, Ohio, Rt. 124 is home to the haunted Salem Cemetery. This cemetery is known for its eerie atmosphere and ghostly occurrences, including the ghost of a young boy who was killed in a car accident on the road. His ghost is said to still roam the cemetery, causing strange noises and other supernatural occurrences.

While these roads may be known for their haunted reputations, they are still popular routes for travelers due to their beautiful scenery and convenience. However, those brave enough to venture down these haunted roads may want to keep an eye out for any ghostly encounters!