“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit

There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:

1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.

Photo by Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

2. The Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who died in a fire. Witnesses have reported seeing a ghostly figure standing near the woman's grave, and some have even claimed to have heard her screaming in the night.

3. The Riverside Cemetery in Riverton is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young boy who died in a drowning accident. Witnesses have reported seeing the boy's ghost playing near his grave, and some have even claimed to have heard him laughing or singing.

4. The Greenhill Cemetery in Cheyenne is said to be haunted by the ghost of a man who was hanged for murder. According to local legend, the man's ghost can be seen hanging from a tree in the cemetery, and some people claim to have heard him whispering or moaning as they walk past.

Overall, these are just a few of the most well-known haunted cemeteries in Wyoming. While it's impossible to say for sure whether or not these stories are true, they certainly add a bit of mystery and intrigue to these already-haunted places